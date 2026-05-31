Final thoughts ahead of Kentucky's latest regional championship appearance

Kentucky baseball is playing for a regional title for the fourth postseason appearance in a row. The Bat Cats could go from the NCAA Tournament bubble to a super regional in just a week. UK is just one win away from shocking the college baseball world with an impressive weekend. Now we just wait to see if this team can finish the deal.

As we wait for Wake Forest and West Virginia to end, it’s time to set tonight’s big stage. Kentucky has gotten some big performances this weekend, but there are some players who could be due for a big moment in a high-leverage spot.

Luckett’s Notebook

— Kentucky is 2-0 in the regional despite a tough stretch for their star shortstop. Tyler Bell is 1-7 through two games in Morgantown with four strikeouts. This comes a year after Bell went 1-10 with four strikeouts in last year’s Clemson regional. Bell had a really good game at the SEC Tournament against Vanderbilt but is sitting at 2-17 through five career NCAA Tournament games. UK will likely need to get him out of this slump to advance.

— Kentucky put Braxton Van Cleave into the starting lineup to begin a home series with Vanderbilt on April 17. His walk off home run in the ninth inning that Friday started quite a run for the true freshman. Despite suffering a brutal face injury, this true freshman has not slowed down. Kentucky’s Batman is slashing .323/.391/.693 across 69 plate appearances as a permanent starter with four doubles, six home runs, and 22 RBI. Van Cleave is currently riding a five-game hitting streak and has a hit in 16 of his last 17 games. The slugger has produced in the late innings in wins against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. He’s also had big hits in quality wins over Tennessee, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. UK has found something in their Dark Knight.

BATMAN BLAST 💥



Van Cleave with the 2 run shot and @UKBaseball leads 4-0!#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 SECNpic.twitter.com/QFpe368paQ — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 30, 2026

— Ethan Hindle is 3-9 in this regional with a double and three RBI. The infielder leads this offense in doubles (19), triples (three), home runs (11), RBI (50), total bases (116), and slugging percentage (.614). He simply does not get enough credit. Hindle has played third base, second base, and has been a consistent producer throughout the year. When games turn into a shootout, No. 9 gives the middle of the order a bat that can leave the yard or find the gaps. He’s been a very important piece for this team.

— I wrote a column on Kentucky second baseman Luke Lawrence after Saturday’s big win. It was a story that needed to be told. Anyone who has watched this team closely was not surprised when he delivered with the game on the line. That is just what he does for this team. Lawrence is an underdog and overachiever who just consistently plays good baseball. There are more talented players on this UK team but no one is more valuable. UK will miss him when he’s gone. He has been a culture setter for the Wildcats who is always there when they need him. Don’t be surprised if he shows up in another big moment this postseason.

‘This guy would do anything’: Luke Lawrence has become heart of soul of this Kentucky baseball team

— We’re still waiting on Sunday’s lineup card that will not arrive until the first game at Kendrick Family Ballpark ends. The expectation is that Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44.2 IP, 44 K) will get the start. Kentucky could use a vintage performance from the left-handed pitcher. In a regional last season, Cleaver gave Kentucky six innings of one earned run ball with five strikeouts against West Virginia. The preseason All-SEC selection was outstanding in 2025, but took a fairly big step back in 2026, and was ultimately pulled from the rotation. UK reinserted Cleaver back in the rotation after a Nate Harris injury and the Tennessee native seemed to have found something at the end of the season. Cleaver logged 15.1 innings over his last three SEC starts with four earned runs allowed, 10 strikeouts, and six free passes. He has gone at least four innings in each start. UK had to go deep into the bullpen on Saturday. Getting Cleaver into the fifth inning on Sunday could be just enough for the Cats to sweep the Morgantown regional.

— Connor Mattison (8.10 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 36.2 IP, 37 K) started five power conference games for the Cats this season and will be needed to begin a game if this regional goes to Monday. But what happens if he’s the top arm remaining and UK has the lead? That will be something to watch tonight. Mattison has gotten rocked in some situations but is the only arm in the bullpen capable of something similar we saw from Jack Bennett on Saturday. Keep an eye on how UK decides to use him.

— Nile Adcock (4.64 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 33 IP, 45 K) was one of Kentucky’s top bullpen arms this season with a heavy slider diet. Adcock recorded two innings on 27 pitches against Wake Forest on Friday afternoon. The former junior college transfer delivered six big outs with the only damage being a solo home run. Adcock was warming up in the Kentucky bullpen on Saturday in case a Bennett replacement was needed. No. 8 will be the top option for UK in the late innings tonight.

— The sooner you can win the regional the better. Kentucky will need to be aggressive tonight with in-game decisions with the game on the line but they also have room to be cautious. If you fall in a big hole, there is tomorrow left. That can be a tricky to walk but it is an avenue available. This is a team that has not made anything easy all season. If that season script holds, we are likely due from some more roller coaster moments in Morgantown. Buckle up tight, Big Blue Nation.