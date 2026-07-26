Kentucky Baseball Nears Finish Line of 2027 Roster Build with In-State Addition

Nick Mingione’s offseason roster rebuild is nearing a conclusion just a few weeks before Kentucky kicks of the fall 2026 semester. The Bat Cats are going to the JUCO ranks to bring back a former Kentucky high school star.

Dylan McIntyre will transfer to Kentucky after one season at San Jacinto Junior College. The right-handed pitcher went 5-3 in eight starts on 11 appearances as a true freshman. He had a 4.20 ERA in 40.2 innings pitched, striking out 47 batters while opponents hit .294 from the plate.

Before making the move to the West Coast, McIntyre was a star in Northern Kentucky. He earned Second Team All-State Honors for the Ryle Raiders in 2025, posting a 0.62 ERA with 84 strikeouts. McIntyre explained to Bat Cats Central why he initially went the JUCO route.

“I learned a lot just about myself, about the person I am and the pitcher I am,” McIntyre said. “I just got a lot better and got to the point where I want to be. Obviously, I’m not where I need to be in the future, but for now, I think I’m in a good spot because of it… I started throwing harder in the last year that I was there. All my off-speed stuff got a lot better, and I just learned how to pitch a little bit more and what I’m good at and how I get people out.”

You probably should not expect Nick Mingione to recruit many more additions to the Kentucky baseball roster, but there is one exception for one more day. Drafted players have until July 27 to sign with a team or gear up for college baseball. The proverbial hay will soon be in the barn.

Kentucky Baseball Transfer Commits

Player Position High School Former School Year Misc. Brody Chrisman OF (6-3, 205) Zion (Ind.) Community Purdue | Akron 5th All-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals). JP Peltier IF/OF (6-3, 195) Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne Wright State 4th All-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026) Kale Hammer LHP (6-3, 200) Snohomish (Wash.) High Gonzaga | Seattle 4th Made 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026. Logan Hastings RHP (6-0, 185) Huntingtown (Md.) High Maryland 3rd Made 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten. PJ Craig RHP (6-4, 220) Barnegat (N.J.) High Rider 5th Two-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings. Owen Lee INF (6-0, 190) Trenton (Tenn.) Peabody Tennessee Tech 4th Shortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances. Mason Snyder RHP (5-8, 175) Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin County Berry College (D-III) | Western Carolina 4th Former D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors. Alex Kelsey OF (5-11, 185) Reading (Pa.) Exteter Saint Joseph’s 3rd All A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases. Brayden Ricketts C (6-2, 210) Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine Secondary Indiana 3rd Left-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman. Cooper Corkrean LHP (6-3, 200) Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch Galveston College | New Mexico 4th Former JUCO transfer who posted 22.5% K rate with 4 saves and 2 starts in the Mountain West. Riley Jackson C/1B (6-1, 205) Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie Florida State | Houston 4th Slugged .512 with 30 extra-base hits in his first season with more 50 plate appearances in college baseball. Lee Ellis INF (6-1, 180) Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara South Carolina | Ohio State 4th Played both second and shortstop at Ohio State with a career 273/.396/.493 slash line. Dylan McIntyre RHP (6-1, 195) Union (Ky.) Ryle San Jacinto Junior College 2nd Eight starts in 11 appearances as a freshman while allowing opponents to hit .294.

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