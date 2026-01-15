Kentucky will have intriguing young talent on veteran roster

Kentucky baseball believes in using the portal. Nick Mingione’s program also believes in finding and developing young talent. This SEC program is doing a terrific job at blending the two big roster-building tools.

The Bat Cats have leaned into the transfer portal during the team-building process and the results have been more than promising. The Cats are riding a three-year postseason streak. Hits in the transfer portal have a lot to do with that. In 2026, UK will be dependent on a transfer portal class that includes potential starters Tyler Cerny (INF | Indiana), Jayce Tharnish (OF | St. Bonaventure), Scott Campbell Jr. (OF | USC Upstate), and Alex Duffey (C/INF | Elon). But these are not the only newcomers to pay attention to this year at Kentucky Proud Park.

Mingione’s squad signed three top-100 prospects in the 2025 high school cycle.

UK has three players in @PerfectGameUSA's Top 1⃣0⃣0⃣ freshmen – Caeden Cloud (@caedencloud2025), Owen Jenkins (@Owen_Jenkins10) and Braxton Van Cleave (@Braxton_VC) pic.twitter.com/FeVB4pApRY — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) January 12, 2026

— Caden Cloud: The Missouri native was a three-time all-conference player in high school and earned second-team all-state honors as a senior. Cloud was also an all-state performer in soccer. The infielder slashed .385/.471/650 in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League this summer across 117 at-bats. Cloud could be Kentucky’s shortstop of the future once Tyler Bell moves to professional baseball.

— Owen Jenkins: The Lexington (Ky.) Catholic product was a first-team all-state selection and a high school All-American as a senior. Jenkins is a catcher prospect who was ranked as the top player at his position by Perfect Game. The freshman enters the season behind Elon transfer Alex Duffey and Louisville transfer Tagger Tyson, but could become a multi-year starter some point in the near future for this SEC program.

— Braxton Van Cleave: The Texas native missed his senior year of high school with an injury but Van Cleave was a preseason All-American heading into that campaign. The left-handed swinging outfielder has power potential and could become a staple in the middle of Kentucky’s lineup as he develops.

All three young players are expected to be bench players for Kentucky in year one but they all could become starters for this program sooner rather than later. The portal will be a big part of UK’s roster construction, but signing and developing young high school talent should prevent UK from needing free agency so much and might be the best path for this program to find true star power that can help turn an NCAA tournament trip into a College World Series berth.