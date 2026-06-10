Kentucky Baseball Secures Transfer Portal Commitment

The College World Series opens this weekend in Omaha. While eight teams compete for a National Championship, the rest of the college baseball world is fighting for prospects in the transfer portal. That includes Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione.

The Bat Cats added another prospect to their lineup on Tuesday. Derek Terry reports that Wright State utility player JP Peltier has committed to Kentucky. He appears to have one year of eligibility remaining.

Originally from the Dayton suburb of Vandalia, the Ohio native was a two-year starter in the infield for the Raiders. In 2026, he slashed .294/.391/.548 along with 10 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 24 doubles. Peltier will fit right in with Mingione’s aggressive base-running style, swiping 14 bases last season and 24 the year prior.

Peltier has a connection to Kentucky. Hitting coach Chase Slone spent a year coaching Peltier at Wright State. In 2025, Peltier pelted 20 home runs and hit .303. Not too shabby.

Peltier is the second transfer portal addition for Kentucky this offseason, joining another former Ohio product, former Akron outfielder Brody Chrisman.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

Kentucky has room to add more players to its 2027 roster. So far, we know of 11 Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.

RHP Oliver Boone (RSo.)

(RSo.) RHP Tommy Skelding (RSo.)

(RSo.) RHP Bryson Treichel (So.)

(So.) RHP Tristan Hunter (So.)

(So.) LHP Toby Peterson (So.)

(So.) C Tagger Tyson (Jr.)

(Jr.) C Owen Jenkins (Fr.)

(Fr.) OF Ryan Schwartz (So.)

(So.) C Alex Duffey (Sr.)

(Sr.) RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Michael Gardner (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)

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