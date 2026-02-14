Kentucky baseball's star shortstop Tyler Bell is 'out indefinitely', per report

Kentucky baseball received some tough news on Saturday morning.

First reported by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, Wildcat shortstop Tyler Bell is “out indefinitely” after suffering an injury during Friday’s season-opener. McDaniel reports that Bell hurt his left shoulder while diving for a ball on defense in the seventh inning. Kentucky picked up a 13-2 win over UNC Greensboro, Bell going 1-4 at the plate with one RBI.

A talented sophomore out of Illinois, Bell entered the 2026 campaign as a preseason All-American/preseason All-SEC recipient and a projected first-round pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Seeing him go down just one game into the season for a ranked Kentucky team is about as bad as luck can get.

Kentucky SS Tyler Bell injured his left shoulder last night diving for a ball on defense. He’s out indefinitely, per source.



Bell is a projected 2026 first round pick. He went unsigned out of high school as the 66th overall pick in the 2024 draft by the Rays. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) February 14, 2026

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione addressed Bell’s injury following Friday’s victory.

“We’re just going to get him checked out,” Mingione said postgame. “His shoulder, it got stuck in the grass. When he dove for the ball, it got stuck in the grass. Tyler plays so hard. I mean, he’s diving for the ball, he wanted to make the play for our guys. We’ll get him checked out and see. We’ll know more later tonight.”

Bell is the most talented prospect on Kentucky’s roster this season. Once the 66th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, he slashed .296/.385/.522 to go with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, and 46 RBIs as a freshman last season. His defensive impact will also be missed for however long he’s on the mend.

No. 18 Kentucky will return to action for a doubleheader against UNC Greensboro on Saturday. Game 1 is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with Game 2 to follow.