Where Kentucky baseball landed in latest top 25 rankings
The Bat Cats just posted a second consecutive .500 weeks. That 13-game winning streak is now in the past but the road losses aren’t crushing Kentucky. This team is avoiding sweeps and is still in position to make some noise in the SEC with seven weekend series remaining in the regular season.
The latest top 25 rankings dropped on Monday. Kentucky (21-6, 5-4) is still considered a top-25 team in college baseball.
- D1 Baseball: 24
- Perfect Game: Unranked
- Coaches Poll: 22
- NCBWA: 23
- Baseball America: 25
Kentucky remained ranked in four of the major rankings ranging anywhere from 22-25. The Bat Cats dropped at least four spots in each top 25.
A quick look at Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume
Kentucky (21-6, 5-4) slipped to No. 18 in RPI after this weekend’s results. The Bat Cats are currently 4-1 in Quad 1 games and 1-2 in Quad 2 games. The sweep over Alabama is aging well after the Tide swept both Florida and Auburn at home in consecutive weekends.
UK’s 16-2 combined Quad 3/Quad 4 record is not going to hurt them on Selection Monday, but they will need LSU to gobble up some wins down the stretch. The Tigers currently sit sub-80 in RPI.
- 1Breaking
Mo Williams
to join Mark Pope's coaching staff.
- 2New
The case for Mo Williams
Why we like the hire
- 3Trending
Duke loses
Braylon Mullins sends Duke home
- 4New
Finley Bizjack
UK expected to be involved with Butler guard
- 5
Miles Byrd
A name to know
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The highest-seeded 16 teams get to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. UK is currently below that cut line and projects as one of the top No. 2 seeds. Just one big weekend could change that.
On Deck: Miami (Ohio) and Missouri
Another Kentucky baseball week has arrived. Four games are on the slate. The Cats will be at Kentucky Proud Park all week.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time
|March 31 (Tuesday)
|Miami (Ohio)
|Kentucky Proud Park
|6:30 p.m. ET
|April 3 (Friday)
|Missouri
|Kentucky Proud Park
|6:30 p.m. ET
|April 4 (Saturday)
|Missouri
|Kentucky Proud Park
|2 p.m. ET
|April 5 (Sunday)
|Missouri
|Kentucky Proud Park
|1 p.m. ET
Miami (17-9, 7-5) is having a solid season but will be playing their first game against a power conference foe on Tuesday. Missouri (17-12, 1-8) is once again struggling in SEC play and had some mid-major losses in non-conference play.
Kentucky should have a more than decent shot at a 4-0 week.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard