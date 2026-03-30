Where Kentucky baseball landed in latest top 25 rankings

The Bat Cats just posted a second consecutive .500 weeks. That 13-game winning streak is now in the past but the road losses aren’t crushing Kentucky. This team is avoiding sweeps and is still in position to make some noise in the SEC with seven weekend series remaining in the regular season.

The latest top 25 rankings dropped on Monday. Kentucky (21-6, 5-4) is still considered a top-25 team in college baseball.

NEW NCAA TOP 25 RANKINGS!



After a wild Week 7, here's where things stand ⤵️https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/kYyihlEkzb — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 30, 2026

D1 Baseball: 24

Perfect Game: Unranked

Coaches Poll: 22

NCBWA: 23

Baseball America: 25

Kentucky remained ranked in four of the major rankings ranging anywhere from 22-25. The Bat Cats dropped at least four spots in each top 25.

A quick look at Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume

Kentucky (21-6, 5-4) slipped to No. 18 in RPI after this weekend’s results. The Bat Cats are currently 4-1 in Quad 1 games and 1-2 in Quad 2 games. The sweep over Alabama is aging well after the Tide swept both Florida and Auburn at home in consecutive weekends.

UK’s 16-2 combined Quad 3/Quad 4 record is not going to hurt them on Selection Monday, but they will need LSU to gobble up some wins down the stretch. The Tigers currently sit sub-80 in RPI.

The highest-seeded 16 teams get to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. UK is currently below that cut line and projects as one of the top No. 2 seeds. Just one big weekend could change that.

On Deck: Miami (Ohio) and Missouri

Another Kentucky baseball week has arrived. Four games are on the slate. The Cats will be at Kentucky Proud Park all week.

Date Opponent Venue Time March 31 (Tuesday) Miami (Ohio) Kentucky Proud Park 6:30 p.m. ET April 3 (Friday) Missouri Kentucky Proud Park 6:30 p.m. ET April 4 (Saturday) Missouri Kentucky Proud Park 2 p.m. ET April 5 (Sunday) Missouri Kentucky Proud Park 1 p.m. ET

Miami (17-9, 7-5) is having a solid season but will be playing their first game against a power conference foe on Tuesday. Missouri (17-12, 1-8) is once again struggling in SEC play and had some mid-major losses in non-conference play.

Kentucky should have a more than decent shot at a 4-0 week.