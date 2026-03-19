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Where Kentucky baseball landed in this week's top 25 rankings

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett1 hour agoadamluckettksr

The Bat Cats are rolling. Kentucky’s winning streak has now reached 13 games following a sweep over Alabama. The college baseball landscape is starting to take notice.

Top 25 rankings were published earlier this week. Kentucky is now a consensus falling anywhere between No. 15 and No. 20 in the latest rankings. Nick Mingione‘s club is making some real noise in March.

Kentucky climbed four spots in the coaches poll this week and six spots in the NCBWA poll. D1 Baseball has been high on UK since the preseason and now has this baseball team all the way up to No. 15. The wins and how they have arrived have been impressive.

After Tuesday’s midweek game with Marshall was postponed due to weather, Kentucky will hit the road this weekend to face Ole Miss. The Rebels beat Austin Peay 9-5 in midweek action after losing a road series to Texas over the weekend. This SEC team is ranked No. 19 by Baseball American and No. 24 in the coaches poll. This will be UK’s biggest test yet.

Another big weekend could allow Kentucky to continue to climb up the rankings.

How To Watch: Kentucky vs. Ole Miss

The second SEC week of the season has arrived. This one is on a Thursday-Saturday timeline. That means that Kentucky’s travel schedule has been bumped up a day.

DateOpponentVenueTimeTV
March 18 (Thursday)Ole MissSwayze Field8 p.m. ETSEC Network
March 19 (Friday)Ole MissSwayze Field7:30 p.m. ETESPN+
March 20 (Saturday)Ole MissSwayze Field2:30 p.m. ETESPN+

Ole Miss (17-5, 1-2) is undefeated at home this season. The Rebels have four losses against top-10 competition this season. The other was an extra innings defeat versus Baylor. A huge series in the conference will take place in Oxford this weekend.

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2026-03-18