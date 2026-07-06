Kentucky baseball is putting together a top-10 transfer portal class

Roster-building is up and running in college baseball but we are getting closer to the finish line. Nick Mingione‘s staff is putting together an impressive haul in free agency.

The Bat Cats lost Texas Tech transfer Connor Shouse to South Carolina on Saturday but Kentucky is still putting together one of the best transfer portal classes in the sport. College baseball website 64 Analytics has UK with the No. 10 class behind LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Miami, and Texas A&M. The Cats are ahead of Oklahoma, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and Pittsburgh.

Top 20 Transfer Portal Team Rankings per @64analytics – 7/5



Needed an update after some massive commits over the weekend 👀



Be sure to check @64analytics for the latest transfer portal rankings and updates. pic.twitter.com/QiprWMa04V — The College Baseball Show (@CollegeBSBShow) July 5, 2026

Kentucky has added 11 transfers this offseason. PJ Craig (Rider) and Kale Hammer (Seattle) bring starting experience to the pitching staff while Logan Hastings (Maryland), Mason Snyder (Western Carolina), and Cooper Corkrean (New Mexico) will likely move into UK’s bullpen. Alex Kelsey (Saint Joseph’s), Brody Chrisman (Akron), JP Peltier (Wright State), Owen Lee (Tennessee Tech), Brayden Ricketts (Indiana), and Riley Jackson (Houston) will all be expected to compete for starting spots in the lineup.

Some important draft decisions will need to be made. What we do know is that Kentucky will have first baseman Hudson Brown locked in for 2027. The status of infieder Ethan Hindle, starting pitcher Jaxon Jelkin, and some high school plus junior college signees are still in doubt. However, if UK wins more than they lose when it comes to draft decisions, the Cats could be a preseason top 25 team again come January and February.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits