KSR Baseball
Kentucky baseball is putting together a top-10 transfer portal class
Roster-building is up and running in college baseball but we are getting closer to the finish line. Nick Mingione‘s staff is putting together an impressive haul in free agency.
The Bat Cats lost Texas Tech transfer Connor Shouse to South Carolina on Saturday but Kentucky is still putting together one of the best transfer portal classes in the sport. College baseball website 64 Analytics has UK with the No. 10 class behind LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Miami, and Texas A&M. The Cats are ahead of Oklahoma, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and Pittsburgh.
Kentucky has added 11 transfers this offseason. PJ Craig (Rider) and Kale Hammer (Seattle) bring starting experience to the pitching staff while Logan Hastings (Maryland), Mason Snyder (Western Carolina), and Cooper Corkrean (New Mexico) will likely move into UK’s bullpen. Alex Kelsey (Saint Joseph’s), Brody Chrisman (Akron), JP Peltier (Wright State), Owen Lee (Tennessee Tech), Brayden Ricketts (Indiana), and Riley Jackson (Houston) will all be expected to compete for starting spots in the lineup.
Some important draft decisions will need to be made. What we do know is that Kentucky will have first baseman Hudson Brown locked in for 2027. The status of infieder Ethan Hindle, starting pitcher Jaxon Jelkin, and some high school plus junior college signees are still in doubt. However, if UK wins more than they lose when it comes to draft decisions, the Cats could be a preseason top 25 team again come January and February.
Kentucky baseball transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Misc.
|Brody Chrisman
|OF (6-3, 205)
|Zion (Ind.) Community
|Purdue | Akron
|Redshirt Senior
|All-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
|JP Peltier
|IF/OF (6-3, 195)
|Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne
|Wright State
|Senior
|All-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
|Kale Hammer
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Snohomish (Wash.) High
|Gonzaga | Seattle
|Redshirt Junior
|Made 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
|Logan Hastings
|RHP (6-0, 185)
|Huntingtown (Md.) High
|Maryland
|Junior
|Made 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
|PJ Craig
|RHP (6-4, 220)
|Barnegat (N.J.) High
|Rider
|Redshirt Senior
|Two-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
|Owen Lee
|INF (6-0, 190)
|Trenton (Tenn.) Peabody
|Tennessee Tech
|Redshirt Junior
|Shortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
|Mason Snyder
|RHP (5-8, 175)
|Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin County
|Berry College (D-III) | Western Carolina
|Senior
|Former D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
|Alex Kelsey
|OF (5-11, 185)
|Reading (Pa.) Exteter
|Saint Joseph’s
|Junior
|All A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
|Brayden Ricketts
|C (6-2, 210)
|Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine Secondary
|Indiana
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Left-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
|Cooper Corkrean
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch
|Galveston College | New Mexico
|Senior
|Former JUCO transfer who posted 22.5% K rate with 4 saves and 2 starts in the Mountain West.
|Riley Jackson
|C/1B (6-1, 205)
|Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie
|Florida State | Houston
|Senior
|Slugged .512 with 30 extra-base hits in his first season with more 50 plate appearances in college baseball.