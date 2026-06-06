Kentucky has lost multiple bullpen arms to transfer portal

The 2026 college baseball season still has super regionals and the College World Series to get through but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened on Monday. Kentucky has now seen a plethora of bullpen pitchers depart the program.

Toby Peterson was the first on Friday. He was shortly followed by Tristan Hunter, Bryson Treichel, and Tommy Skelding.

On3’s 2026 college baseball transfer portal tracker: Latest entries, commitments

Tristan Hunter was a top-500 recruit in the 2024 high school cycle who spent two seasons at Kentucky. After appearing in nine games as a true freshman, Hunter posted a 6.88 ERA and 1.71 WHIP as a sophomore across 17 innings over 17 appearances. Hunter received multiple high-leverage opportunities down the stretch but allowed nine runs over 2.1 innings in his last three SEC appearances. The right-handed pitcher enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Bryson Treichel was a North Florida transfer who went one-and-done at Kentucky. The right-handed pitcher appeared in just three games out of the bullpen after starting 14 games as a true freshman. The right-handed pitcher could receive a redshirt after dealing with an injury.

Tommy Skelding was another top-500 recruit who was expected to be one of Kentucky’s top arms in the bullpen as a redshirt sophomore. That never developed. Skelding finished the 2026 campaign with a 5.95 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, and seven strikeouts across 19.2 innings over 11 appearances. Skelding made only three appearances in SEC play and gave up three runs over 1.2 innings against West Virginia in the tournament.

The 2026 season was ultimately a disappointment for the Kentucky pitching staff. UK has gone into rebuild mode. Restructuring the bullpen is very high on the to-do list. Expect the Cats to hit the portal for some bullpen arms.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

So far, we know of 11 Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.