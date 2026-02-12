Kentucky announces starting rotation for series against UNC Greensboro that will not be streamed

First pitch is right around the corner. We now know who Nick Mingione will run out on the mound first to begin the Kentucky baseball season this weekend.

A highly anticipated season for the Bat Cats is here. The party will get started this weekend when UNC Greensboro hosts UK for a three-game series. Kentucky’s expectated rotation will be displayed for the first time.

We will line up the rotation like this for Week 1:



Fri. – RHP Jaxon Jelkin (@jaxonj24)

Sat. – LHP Ben Cleaver (@ben34cleaver)

Sun. – RHP Nate Harris (@NateHarris1515) — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 11, 2026

Jaxon Jelkin is a multi-time transfer who sat out last season with an injury after stops at Nebraska (2022), junior college (2023), and Houston (2024). Jelkin has had issues staying healthy, but has flashed first-round stuff when on the mound. The 6-foot-5 righty owns a 27.9 percent strikeout rate in college baseball. Jelkin has the talent to be one of the best starters in the SEC if UK can keep him healthy.

Ben Cleaver tossed 83 innings across 15 starts last season with a 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27.3 percent strikeout rate, and 12.5 percent walk/HBP rate. Cleaver was outstanding left on left (.165 batting average allowed) and posted the program’s highest raw strikeout number (92) since 2019. The junior will not overpower anyone, but this returnee knows how to pitch, and will need become a weekend cornerstone for UK this season.

Nate Harris started 13 games for Kentucky as a true freshman with a 4.70 ERA across 59.1 innings. Harris gave up a lot of contact without a ton of strikeouts. That K rate (13.4%) must take a jump this season. The walk/HBP rate (11.5%) must go down. Harris will open the season as a weekend starter looking to build off a promising year one campaign.

First pitch on Friday is at 4:00 p.m. ET at UNCG Baseball Stadium.

There will be no internet stream for this weekend’s series

College baseball has come a long way in recent seasons. Getting regular season games on standard television is still a struggle, but the rise of internet streaming has made the sport much more accessible. The ESPN+ apparatus has done a ton for the game. Almost every Kentucky game can be watched now. That won’t be the case this weekend in Greensboro.

Football analyst Jeff Piecoro will be subbing in for Darren Headrick this weekend on the UK Sports Network. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. ET on Friday.

However, there could be some video available. Todd Harris, father of UK pitcher Leighton Harris, will have a live feed of the action. One way or another, we will not be stopped from following the Bat Cats this weekend.