Kentucky will play Saturday doubleheader against UNC Greensboro

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett10 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Another college baseball season will officially arrive this weekend. That means another winter/spring of checking the weather radar. You have to work around Mother Nature. Schedules are always fluid. Some changes were needed even before the first pitch of the season.

The party will get started on Friday afternoon when Jaxon Jelkin takes the mount for the first time in a Kentucky uniform but a doubleheader will now be required on Valentine’s Day due to inclement weather expected on Sunday in Greensboro.

Friday’s game will start at 4 p.m. ET. Saturday’s first game will start at 1 p.m. ET with the second game occurring 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Expect seven hours or more of Kentucky baseball on Valentine’s Day.

Ben Cleaver and Nate Harris will be on the mount for the Bat Cats on Saturday as we get our first look at UK’s new weekend rotation. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see the action. College baseball has come a long way in recent seasons. Getting regular season games on standard television is still a struggle, but the rise of internet streaming has made the sport much more accessible. The ESPN+ apparatus has done a ton for the game. Almost every Kentucky game can be watched now. That won’t be the case this weekend in Greensboro.

Football analyst Jeff Piecoro will be subbing in for Darren Headrick this weekend on the UK Sports Network. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. ET on Friday.

Kentucky’s 2026 baseball schedule

Game DateOpponentVenue
Feb. 13-14at UNC GreensboroUNCG Baseball Stadium
Feb. 17vs. Morehead StateKentucky Proud Park
Feb. 20-22at EvansvilleCharles H. Braun Stadium
Feb. 24vs. WKUKentucky Proud Park
Feb. 27-March 1vs. St. John’sKentucky Proud Park
March 3at Eastern KentuckyTurkey Hughes Field
March 4vs. Eastern KentuckyKentucky Proud Park
March 6-8vs. The CitadelKentucky Proud Park
March 10vs. Ball StateKentucky Proud Park
March 13-15vs. AlabamaKentucky Proud Park
March 17vs. MarshallKentucky Proud Park
March 19-21at Ole MissSwayze Field
March 24vs. Murray StateKentucky Proud Park
March 27-29at LSUAlex Box Stadium
March 31vs. Miami (Ohio)Kentucky Proud Park
April 3-5vs. MissouriKentucky Proud Park
April 7vs. LouisvilleKentucky Proud Park
April 10-12at AuburnPlainsman Park
April 17-19vs. VanderbiltKentucky Proud Park
April 21at LouisvilleJim Patterson Stadium
April 24-26at South CarolinaFounders Park
May 1-3vs. TennesseeKentucky Proud Park
May 8-10at FloridaCondron Ballpark
May 12vs. Northern KentuckyKentucky Proud Park
May 14-16vs. ArkansasKentucky Proud Park

