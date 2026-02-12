Kentucky will play Saturday doubleheader against UNC Greensboro

Another college baseball season will officially arrive this weekend. That means another winter/spring of checking the weather radar. You have to work around Mother Nature. Schedules are always fluid. Some changes were needed even before the first pitch of the season.

The party will get started on Friday afternoon when Jaxon Jelkin takes the mount for the first time in a Kentucky uniform but a doubleheader will now be required on Valentine’s Day due to inclement weather expected on Sunday in Greensboro.

🚨🚨 Adjustment to this weekend’s schedule: due to projected weather on Sunday we now will play a Valentine’s Day doubleheader on Saturday.



Game 1 will start at 1 pm ET and Game 2 will begin 45 after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be 9 innings. pic.twitter.com/JnpmvhR7Qu — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 12, 2026

Friday’s game will start at 4 p.m. ET. Saturday’s first game will start at 1 p.m. ET with the second game occurring 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Expect seven hours or more of Kentucky baseball on Valentine’s Day.

Ben Cleaver and Nate Harris will be on the mount for the Bat Cats on Saturday as we get our first look at UK’s new weekend rotation. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see the action. College baseball has come a long way in recent seasons. Getting regular season games on standard television is still a struggle, but the rise of internet streaming has made the sport much more accessible. The ESPN+ apparatus has done a ton for the game. Almost every Kentucky game can be watched now. That won’t be the case this weekend in Greensboro.

Football analyst Jeff Piecoro will be subbing in for Darren Headrick this weekend on the UK Sports Network. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. ET on Friday.

