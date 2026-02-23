Kentucky Baseball vs. WKU postponed due to cold weather

If you haven’t been outside today, it’s cold again. It’s not supposed to get above freezing today in Lexington, and tomorrow isn’t much better, with a forecasted high of 39 degrees. In turn, Kentucky Baseball is postponing tomorrow’s game vs. Western Kentucky to Wednesday. First pitch will still take place at 4 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park.

🚨🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE: Due to expected low temperatures and wind chill our game vs. Western Kentucky is being moved back one day to Wednesday. First pitch remains at 4 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/Lx2ZDVz7J2 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 23, 2026

Wednesday’s forecast is much better, partly cloudy with a high of 54 degrees. Kentucky is coming off a series win at Evansville, winning the first two games vs. the Purple Aces and dropping the third. The Bat Cats couldn’t get much offense going in the final game, failing to score a run; however, the pitching staff did its job, allowing just six runs the entire series.

Kentucky is now 5-2 this season. After the midweek loss to Morehead State and Saturday’s loss to Evansville, the Bat Cats dropped four spots to No. 22 in the D1 Baseball rankings. Western Kentucky is 5-3, coming off a series win vs. Southeast Missouri (3-1). The Hilltoppers split their series vs. BYU to open the season. They were picked to finish fifth this season in Conference USA.

Chase Alderman is the probable starter for Kentucky on Wednesday. The game will still stream on SEC Network+. This weekend, the Cats host St. John’s. Thankfully, the forecast looks glorious, sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.