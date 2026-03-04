KSR Today: Kentucky Blitzed by A&M, Barnhart Retires, WBB Tips Off SEC Tournament

A wild day ended with a dud. Kentucky got off to a hot start in College Station, and the final score of 96-85 looked respectable, but it never felt close. Texas A&M ran Kentucky off the court at Reed Arena with an eye-opening run.

The Wildcats led by 12 points when Trent Noah‘s transition three hit the back iron near the 7:30 mark in the first half. Kentucky trailed by 12 points at halftime. How does that happen?

Kentucky finished the half by shooting 1-12 from the field, while A&M went 10-14. Unforced errors led to easy points for the Aggies, who tallied 18 points off turnovers. By the time the dust settled a few minutes into the second half, Texas A&M had completed a 36-6 run, effectively ending the game.

Despite trailing by as many as 21, Kentucky showed some fight down the stretch, Mo Dioubate in particular. Even when the game felt out of reach, he was rebounding his own missed free throws, finishing the night with 19 points on 8-9 shooting from the field. His fight wasn’t enough to mount a miraculous comeback as the Cats fell to 19-11, 10-7 in SEC play. Thanks to a Georgia win over Alabama and an Oklahoma win over Missouri, a Wednesday start in the SEC Tournament is back on the table.

How did that happen?

During St. John’s recent road trip to UConn, the Red Storm went the final 17:28 without making a shot. That feels like an impossibility in high-major basketball. A 27-3 run isn’t as ridiculous, but it’s close, so how in the hell did it happen?

“We had a great focus and great intensity for the first 14 minutes of the game, 12 minutes of the game. Actually, really good,” Mark Pope said following Kentucky’s 96-85 defeat. “And we just lost our focus. We stopped fighting to win catches, we started getting really careless, we got sped up, which is what they (Texas A&M) do, and we just didn’t respond well. It just spiraled a little bit out of control for us.”

A Few Lowlights

Exasperated by the dismal end to the first half, Mark Pope didn’t spend a ton of time preaching to his team in the halftime locker room. Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes noted that Kentucky returned to the floor with six minutes left on the clock before the start of the second half. The t-shirt cannon was still on the court when the Cats hit the hardwood.

That was a bit amusing. It wasn’t funny when Trent Noah inexplicably rolled his ankle. It initially appeared to be a non-contact injury. Upon further review, he actually stepped on Mark Pope’s foot while walking away from a shot attempt in the final minute of the game. Kentucky has dealt with so many injuries this season. If this one takes Noah out for an extended amount of time, it would be the chef’s kiss to a snake-bitten season.

But wait — There’s More!

As the game extended to more than 2.5 hours with late fouls, at one point, Bucky McMillan urged the officials to stop the game. Why was the Texas A&M coach making such a fuss? Kentucky had six players on the court.

If you weren’t laughing through the pain yet, allow me. Late in the first half at Georgia, Alabama only had four players on the floor for a defensive possession. Instead of getting burnt, a poor pass actually forced Georgie to burn a timeout. The 4-man defense worked.

Mitch Barnhart to Retire

The longest-tenured Power Conference athletic director is stepping down after 24 years at Kentucky. We learned on Tuesday that Mitch Barnhart will officially retire from his post in June. Barnhart oversaw tremendous growth at UK Athletics, hiring the school’s all-time wins leaders in football, softball, volleyball, and women’s basketball. Nick Mingione gave the school its first College World Series berth, while John Calipari is second to only Adolph Rupp in wins.

What’s Next for UK?

Barnhart is not finished working for the school. He’ll get a new title while transitioning to the academic side of things: Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative. When it was initially announced, nobody knew what that meant. UK Spokesman Jay Blanton explained to Matt Jones that it’s completely separate from the athletics department. His role is to create a program for students to get top jobs in the sports world. Barnhart will make $950,000 annually over five years in his new role.

As for his old role, who could be the next UK Athletics Director? Promoting from within is an option. Marc Hill has served as Barnhart’s second-in-command for years and could step into the role. Executive Associate AD Rachel Baker has also been mentioned as an option. Barnhart has an extensive tree of administrators who are athletic directors at numerous other schools, from Alabama’s Greg Byrne to DePaul’s Dewayne Peevy. Kentucky could go outside the box to make and hire someone from the business world, a popular trend in the shifting climate of college athletics. There are plenty of options and plenty of time for Eli Capilouto to find Barnhart’s successor.

Kentucky Opens the SEC WBB Tournament

The first game of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greenville is between Kentucky and Arkansas. Tiebreakers forced the Wildcats to slip to the No. 9 seed, where they’ll face the Hogs, who only mustered one win in conference play. If Kentucky can survive and advance, No. 8 seed Georgia awaits. The action tips off at 11 a.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Bats Come Alive for Cats

Kentucky only scored nine runs during the three-game series sweep of St. John’s. They got 10 on Tuesday in Richmond. Scott Campbell Jr. hit a grand slam in the second inning to put the Cats in cruise control for a run-rule 10-0 win over EKU. The Colonels will return the favor this afternoon and drive up I-75 for a rematch. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park.

Hardley Gilmore is Back

Most Kentucky fans had an inkling that Mitch Barnhart would soon announce his retirement. Nobody anticipated that Hardley Gilmore would be back on the Kentucky football roster.

Jacob Polacheck reports that the wide receiver is back on campus, preparing for spring practice. For the second straight spring, Gilmore entered the portal and transferred to another school before returning to Lexington. This time, he committed to UofL before flipping to Baylor. He’s been associated with four schools, but only played for one, Kentucky.

Hear from the Kentucky OL Coach

Cutter Leftwich has been tasked to rebuild the Big Blue Wall. On Tuesday, he was kind enough to spend some time introducing himself to BBN in a No Huddle edition of 11 Personnel. He detailed how the Cats pulled off a transfer portal coup and signed Lance Heard one day after he was on the sideline with Will Stein for Oregon’s CFP loss to Indiana. Leftwich also shared what he values most from potential Kentucky offensive linemen, “Guys who LOVE football.”

