kentucky-basketball-connections-to-the-world-cup-final-four

The 2026 World Cup has been awesome. Sure, VAR has injected a fair share of controversy and the average American still can’t explain what offsides is, but the sheer majesty of the event has captured the nation, as the vast majority of the planet’s eyeballs have been watching high-level soccer take place on US soil. The tournament is now down to the semifinals between Spain, France, England, and Argentina, which is the equivalent of all four 1-seeds making the Final Four. Interestingly enough, each of these countries has a connection to the history of Kentucky basketball.

England

Kentucky has had two players hail from England, both with the last name Williams. Morakinyo Williams played just five games in the 2007-08 season under Billie Gillespie before transferring to Duquesne. However, more notably, Amari Williams made a huge impact in Mark Pope’s first year as head coach two seasons ago. Kentucky fans, in all of their glory, even bullied a British cereal, Weeabix, into putting Williams on its box.

Back in 2022, Kentucky played its first regular-season game in London, beating Michigan 73-69 at the O2 Arena in front of a bunch of Englanders who were primarily just there for the party.

France

The only French player Kentucky has rostered has been Olivier Sarr during the very forgettable 2020-21 season, more commonly referenced as the Covid year. Sarr shined in moments, but missed more last-second shots than he would have liked.

Kentucky has never played a game, regular season or exhibition, in France, but the school did represent the USA in 1948 and beat the French National Team 65-21. To really round things out, USA, led by Rupp’s Fabulous Five, went on to win the Gold Medal in London, England.

Spain

Kentucky has never had a player on its team who was born in Spain, although Mark Pope did very recently aggressively pursue FC Barcelona star Nikola Kusturica, only to see him commit to UCLA. Kentucky does, however, like to run the Spain action basketball play, so we’ll count that as a relevant connection.

Argentina

The most famous Argentinian basketball player to ever live was Manu Ginóbili, and he did not play for the University of Kentucky. No Argentines have, as you may have guessed. However, Kentucky did play San Lorenzo de Almagro, a professional team out of Buenos Aires in an exhibition game during their Bahamas summer trip in 2018. They won that matchup 91-68.

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