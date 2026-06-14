Kentucky basketball could put up some points this season

There are a lot of questions about this year’s Kentucky basketball roster’s ceiling, but the one thing Big Blue Nation can be confident about: this team is going to put up points. Mark Pope’s first season produced a potent offense from a group of loveable vagabonds who put up 84.4 points per game, good for the 16th most in Kentucky basketball history. Last year, however, that number dropped to 80.5, which, in hindsight, wasn’t bad considering the group’s lack of shooting prowess. Going into this third and arguably most crucial season, Mark Pope has assembled a squad that is liable to light up the scoreboard.

Simply copying and pasting each player’s point production from last season is a fruitless exercise, considering the massive difference in circumstances each of them played under last year, compared to playing together at Kentucky this season. But, whatever; it is a good place to start. And if these guys come close to averaging what they did last year at their previous stops, well, good things could happen.

Kentucky has some scorers on the team

Kentucky’s starting lineup is probably set, except for the fifth man. With more than 10 players capable of contributing, the cream will need to rise to the top in camp before the fifth starter crystallizes, but for the sake of building a point-scoring lineup, consider these five. Each man’s point-per-game average from last season is listed beside their name:

PG | Zoom Diallo: 15.7 ppg

SG | Alex Wilkins: 17.8 ppg

SF | Milan Momcilovic: 16.9 ppg

PF | Justin McBride: 15.3 ppg

C | Malachi Moreno: 7.8 ppg

This group alone, with no bench production, would put up 73.5 points per game. The only player under 15 points per game is a potential lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. Not bad. Not bad at all.

Kentucky has scorers coming off the bench as well

Maybe Justin McBride won’t be the 5th starter, but a guy coming off the bench capable of putting up these kinds of numbers is a luxury. Instead, Kentucky could slide in Kam Williams, who only put up 6 points per game last season but showed flashes of brilliance before breaking his foot. Then again, perhaps Ousmane N’Diaye, who most recently averaged 9.8 points per game in the top Italian league, will play the 4-spot.

Throw in Franck Kapnang (6.2 ppg), Jerone Morton (7.8 ppg), and sharpshooter-on-paper Trent Noah (3 ppg), and the formidability just keeps coming. Plus, if one of the first-year guys like Braydon Hawthorne, who coaches have likened to Tayshaun Prince (17.5 ppg) at times, breaks out, the threats keep piling up.

No matter what, Kentucky has proven scorers on this year’s roster. More importantly, the individual pieces should meld much better with a Mark Pope-style offense than last season, when dribbling the ball into oblivion and heaving up deep balls was all too often the method of attack. These ‘Cats might not beat the school record set by Adolph Rupp’s 1970 team, which averaged 96.8 points per game (and who knows about this group’s defense), but Pope possesses the flamethrowers to set the scoreboard on fire this season.