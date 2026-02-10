UK Fans of the Day Want Bye Week Notes

Hello, friends. Normally, at this time of the week, we’d be getting ready for a Kentucky Basketball game or previewing the one taking place the next day. Alas, it’s a bye week, so the Cats won’t be back in action until Saturday at Florida. Don’t get me wrong, the midweek break is nice, but it’s almost too quiet around here. I figured I’d change that with some afternoon notes.

SEC standings heading into a big week

Kentucky is one of four teams currently on a midweek bye. Texas, Oklahoma, and South Carolina are the others. That leaves two SEC games tonight and four tomorrow night.

Tuesday

7:00 PM (SEC Network): No. 19 Vanderbilt at Auburn

9:00 PM (SEC Network): No. 21 Arkansas at LSU

Wednesday

7:00 PM (ESPN2): No. 14 Florida at Georgia

7:00 PM (SEC Network): Alabama at Ole Miss

9:00 PM (ESPN2): Tennessee at Mississippi State

9:00 PM (SEC Network): Missouri at Texas A&M

With just over four weeks until the SEC Tournament, anything could happen. Right now, Kentucky is second in the standings at 8-3, a half-game behind Florida. Arkansas and Texas A&M are right behind the Cats at 7-3. It’s unlikely, but there’s a scenario in which all four teams could be tied for first going into Saturday’s games.

TEAM CONF GB OVR THIS WEEK Florida 8-2 – 17-6 At UGA, UK Kentucky 8-3 0.5 17-7 at Florida Arkansas 7-3 1 17-6 at LSU, Auburn Texas A&M 7-3 1 17-6 Mizzou, at Vandy Vanderbilt 6-4 2 19-4 at Auburn, TAMU Tennessee 6-4 2 16-7 at MSU, LSU Alabama 6-4 2 16-7 at Ole Miss, SC Missouri 6-4 2 16-7 at TAMU, Texas Texas 6-5 2.5 15-9 at Mizzou Georgia 5-5 3 17-6 Florida, at OK Auburn 5-5 3 14-9 Vandy, at ARK Ole Miss 3-7 5 11-12 Bama, MSU Mississippi State 3-7 5 11-12 TN, at Ole Miss LSU 2-8 6 14-9 ARK, at TN Oklahoma 2-9 6.5 12-12 UGA South Carolina 2-9 6.5 11-13 at Bama

Before we start stressing out over tiebreakers, there is a LOT of basketball still to be played. Kentucky’s remaining schedule is the fourth hardest in the country, with five Quad 1A games left. That said, the Cats have put themselves in a position where the double-bye at the SEC Tournament is within reach — and maybe even the SEC regular-season championship, which seemed impossible a few weeks ago.

More fun details on Avery Pope’s homecoming

Mark Pope racing to the airport to welcome his daughter, Avery, home from her 18-month mission trip was a feel-good moment last week. Last night, Pope shared some more details from Avery’s homecoming on his radio show. Avery wasn’t allowed to be on social media or check in on the news a lot while in El Salvador, so her sisters made a 90-minute PowerPoint presentation to catch her up on what she missed.

“One is a great moment that I will never forget as long as I live. Shay and Layla, who have personalities as big as the Empire State Building, put together a full 90-minute PowerPoint presentation to try to update Avery on everything from current music trends to what stars are dating, what stars like. My favorite one was the last one, where they’re doing all the new terminology that’s come out.

“They did a thing on all of Avery’s past, I don’t want to say loves. So they had updates on every single person she ever dated and where they are now, and what’s the scandal that’s distracting them, full of pictures and videos. I was crying, and then they did a whole language thing about, like, I can’t say some of the words because I think I’ll get crushed for them, but trying to explain what these new terms mean.”

I bet that was hilarious. Pope talked more about Avery’s homecoming with Seth Davis and Andy Katz on “The Hoops HQ Show” today.

Head coach of Kentucky, @CoachMarkPope, joins @SethDavisHoops and @TheAndyKatz on this episode of The Hoops HQ Show!



Tune in to hear Coach Pope open up about the importance of family, the values that ground him, and what truly matters. pic.twitter.com/LuApG88dib — Hoops HQ (@hhqsports) February 10, 2026

Tom Izzo’s mom got some new artwork

Speaking of family, Tom Izzo’s seems awesome. Izzo’s son Steven (who played for him at Michigan State) shared this picture of some new artwork his 99-year-old grandmother Dorothy has hanging in her retirement home. AI illustrations can be annoying, but this one is pretty awesome. I’d love to watch a game with Dorothy.

@BigTenNetwork/Twitter

A familiar name is back on the college basketball beat

Kyle Tucker spent over a decade on the Kentucky Basketball beat, leaving the profession for a stint with Elevate Create in the summer of 2024. Less than two years later, Kyle is back as the Director of Basketball Content for 247Sports. This crazy college basketball season was too much to resist.

College basketball is better with Kyle writing about it, so we’re happy to have him back, even at the national level. Hopefully, that includes some features on the Cats.

You might've noticed college basketball is kind of epic right now. Not covering it was making me itchy.



So … let's do it.



Really excited to begin my new role as Director of College Basketball Content at @247Sports. This is going to be so much fun.https://t.co/00NdhYiKqn — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTuckerCBB) February 10, 2026

There’s a new favorite for Christian Collins

You don’t need me to tell you this, but Kentucky still doesn’t have a commit in the 2026 class, with the late signing period now just over two months away. Today, On3’s Joe Tipton flipped his prediction for five-star small forward Christian Collins from Kentucky to another school in the running. The Cats were the clear favorite for Collins back in November, but the commitment never came. Now, it appears Collins may be staying on the West Coast to play college basketball. For more, click the link below.

[Flipping prediction for 5-star SF Christian Collins from Kentucky to another school quickly gaining momentum]

I've flipped my prediction for 5⭐️ Christian Collins from Kentucky to another program quickly gaining momentum.



Read: https://t.co/Swx21jRXnk pic.twitter.com/o2roLed7E2 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) February 10, 2026

Take advantage of our KSR+ Introductory Offer to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including game threads, in-depth scouting reports, and the latest recruiting and roster intel. Just $1 gets you in.