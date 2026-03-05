Kentucky is an NCAA Tournament "Wild Card"

The inconsistencies of Mark Pope‘s second Kentucky basketball team have created a cloud of anxiety that covers Big Blue Nation. In order to see through the fog, you need some light from an outsider.

There are plenty of valid reasons behind the BBN anxiety. On Valentine’s Day, Kentucky played Florida for the top spot in the SEC. They’ve only won two games since then, and one was an ugly affair against the worst team in the conference.

Tabbed as The Unpredictables, it’s the first nickname for a Kentucky basketball team that’s stuck in years because it fits so perfectly. One night, they’re filling it up, netting 59% of the field goal attempts. The next time we see them on the court, they’re blowing a 12-point lead thanks to a 27-3 run. Is this Kentucky team more of the former or the latter? Both, which is why perspective is all in the eye of the beholder.

SVP and Stanford Steve are High on Kentucky

“This team won’t do anything in the NCAA Tournament” is a popular refrain among disgruntled Kentucky fans, and it may be true. But, there’s a chance they go nuclear and do something crazy in March.

On the latest edition of the SVPod, Stanford Steve posed a question for Scott Van Pelt. “Would you say yay or nay to a Sweet 16?”

“Yes,” Van Pelt responded, “without hesitation.”

Stanford Steve agrees wholeheartedly. “They came out and POOF. That was in a spot where they needed it (against Vandy).”

Even though the performance against Vanderbilt feels more like an outlier than the norm, Kentucky showed what they’re capable of when they’re firing on all cylinders. Winning six games or four in a row is a mighty undertaking, but stacking up two to get to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament? That’s doable.

“The thing about them is you can’t spend that much money and not have talent, right? They’ve got talent,” said Van Pelt. “I’d say they’re the wild card. You have that group that assembles to maybe identify some teams you think could make a run, theoretical investments. You might be able to get Kentucky for cheap… I just think Kentucky’s upside is rare for a team that people will say can’t do it.”

It’s hard for Kentucky fans to see the optimism through the fog. The two ESPNers acknowledged that this team has “exasperated” the fanbase, but as bad as it may seem at times, a second weekend in the NCAA Tournament is certainly on the table for this wild card.

