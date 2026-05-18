Kentucky offers 2027 4-star center Caleb Ourigou

After seeing some of the top high school prospects in action during the live period over the weekend, the Kentucky Basketball staff is sending out offers. According to his social media, one of those went to 2027 four-star center Caleb Ourigou.

The 6’10” 215 lbs. Queens, NY native plays for the NY Rens and was originally in the 2026 class, but reclassified to 2027. According to Jamie Shaw, Ourigou was one of the breakout performers at the EYBL stop in Memphis, showing off a physical presence around the rim, especially on the boards. He averaged 12.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2 blocks over four games on 62.2% shooting. Ourigou’s 41 total rebounds ranked fifth among 17U players at the event.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky!! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/UW1YIc6Abh — Caleb Ourigou (@calebourigou) May 18, 2026

Ourigou played last season at Overtime Elite and currently has offers from St. John’s, Seton Hall, Temple, Illinois, UCLA, West Virginia, Florida, and now, Kentucky. He is the No. 8 center and the No. 62 overall player in the 2027 class in Rivals’ Industry Ranking, but could be primed for a boost with a strong summer on the EYBL circuit. Shaw named Ourigou one of the top performers in Memphis on both Friday and Saturday. On Friday night, he finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds in NY Rens’ loss to the PSA Cardinals. On Saturday, he had 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a win over Team Why Not.

“Rebounding travels, and there might not have been a better rebounder in the EYBL building than Caleb Ourigou on Friday,” Shaw wrote. “The 6-foot-10 center with the New York Rens carved out space well. He played physically and crashed the boards, in and out of his area, with balance and two hands. Last year, the Rens had Najai Hines who really blew up during the summer because of his play around the paint and his size.

“There is a ton of value in bigs who enjoy doing big guy things. And while his game might not have a ton of flash, Ourigou plays within himself and he produces at a very high rate. If his play continues like night one, he could see a significant boost in his recruitment.”

Ourigou generated some buzz earlier this year with a strong performance at the Basketball Without Borders event in Los Angeles. Before going to OTE, he played for Lawrence Woodmere Academy in New York. He also has international experience, playing for the U18 Ivory Coast National Team in the 2024 FIBA U18 AfroBasket Tournament.

Kentucky Basketball’s 2027 offers

Caleb Ourigou is the 12th player Kentucky has offered in the 2027 class, the second since the start of the live period. Top 10 wing DeMarcus Henry, the son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, picked up an offer on Friday after Mark Pope watched him score 25 points.

Want more Kentucky basketball intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.