Kentucky Officially Offers JJ Crawford, Jamal's Son, a Top 2029 Target

Did you know that Kentucky had not offered JJ Crawford a scholarship yet? Me neither. Well, the wait is over.

Jaylen Jamal Crawford is kind of a big deal. Hell, just look at his Wikipedia page. How many 16-year-old basketball players have a Wikipedia page with multiple entries?

ESPN is the only recruiting service that has released rankings for the 2029 class, and Crawford takes the top spot. Typically, Kentucky basketball coaches wait to share scholarship offers for players so young, but Crawford is clearly built to be an exception to that norm. He made it Instagram official on Friday night during his time in Vegas at the Nike EYBL.

Mark Pope has watched Crawford work on numerous occasions. The Kentucky head coach was in Turkiye for the FIBA U17 World Cup earlier this summer, where Crawford was one of the youngest players on Team USA. He still appeared in seven games, highlighted by a 13-point performance in the group phase. He returned stateside with a Gold Medal.

During his high school season, JJ Crawford guided Rainier Beach to a 29-1 record and a Class 3A State Title. He averaged 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game to earn MaxPreps National Co-Freshman of the Year Honors.

There were plenty of whispers that JJ’s Dad, Jamal Crawford, could fill a coaching vacancy on Mark Pope’s staff. The Kentucky head coach addressed those rumors before he flew out to Las Vegas.

“Jamal’s still got two years left on his NBC contract,” he told KSR. “I’m good friends with Jamal. We’ve been friends for a long time. There might be a time where it’s good for him to jump into coaching. It’s something that he would like to do. He’s one of those guys that’s cut from a little bit of a similar cloth, like Mo Williams is. It’s hard to run an AAU program. There are a lot of guys that fund an AAU program, but Mo was running an AAU program. Jamal is running and coaching an AAU program.

“We find guys like that with their background — he could have a great future in college, he could go get a job, maybe in the exact right space, as a head coach in the NBA, maybe. I think there’s a good chance coaching is in his future, but he’s got a sweet deal right now, and he’s got a couple of years left.”

Many thought adding Jamal Crawford to the Kentucky coaching staff would help the Cats land Tyran Stokes. If this door is left open, down the road it could help Kentucky secure a commitment from JJ Crawford.

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