Six questions facing Kentucky Basketball in a critical offseason

Mark Pope’s second season at Kentucky ended with a 19-point rout by Iowa State, one last low in a roller coaster season. We’ve talked a lot about what led to the disappointing 22-14 campaign: injuries, poor roster construction (despite a reported $22 million budget), a lack of shooting and spacing, etc. Even if the ending wasn’t all that surprising, Sunday’s second-round exit makes it six NCAA Tournaments in a row that Kentucky hasn’t made it to the Elite Eight, the longest drought in program history.

Heading into a pivotal offseason and a make-or-break third season with Pope, we’ve got more questions than answers. I came up with six.

Who will come back?

Stay-or-go decisions are a beast all their own, but Pope tipped his hand a bit in Sunday’s press conference, mentioning two first-year bigs and a sophomore two-guard as priorities to bring back. He did not name names, but the safest bets are Malachi Moreno, Andrija Jelavic, Collin Chandler, and Kam Williams. After redshirting this season, Braydon Hawthorne and Reece Potter told reporters they also plan to return.

That leaves Mo Dioubate, Brandon Garrison, Jaland Lowe, Trent Noah, and Jasper Johnson all in the air, all with up and down seasons in Lexington. The transfer portal doesn’t open until April 7, but conversations are already happening behind the scenes. Mark Pope is set to meet with players this week to talk over the season and what is next (including NIL negotiations). By the time the portal opens, he and his staff will probably have a good idea of who’s staying and who’s going.

When will Kentucky’s front office be in place?

Speaking of that staff, what will it look like? Four of Kentucky’s five assistant coaches (Alvin Brooks III, Cody Fueger, Jason Hart, and Mark Fox) have contracts that expire this summer. Mikhail McLean is the only one signed on through June 30, 2027. Staff changes are likely.

What about the front office? Earlier this month, Kentucky posted a job listing for an “Associate Director, Player Development.” A few weeks ago, Joe Tipton reported that Kentucky is targeting Keegan Brown to join the staff in a front office role. Brown worked for Pope at BYU for five seasons, overseeing video, analytics, in-game strategy, NIL cap management, and the transfer portal, among other responsibilities. He has spent the last two seasons as the head video coordinator for the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate.

Pope has said the player development role won’t be the only addition he makes this offseason. That means Kentucky could still add a general manager, which it desperately needs, the sooner the better. Last night, Pope said that UK could have closure on some front office stuff “quickly,” but the rest of the hiring process could take up to six weeks. By then, the majority of the roster could be set. Another reason the wheels should have been set in motion far, far earlier.

We've turned college basketball coaches into general managers as if it's not a completely different skillset and responsibility. It's incomprehensible that any top-tier program is trying to do this without a real GM. In this climate, it's a 24/7 gig that most coaches can't do. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) March 23, 2026

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What will happen with Tyran Stokes?

Kentucky has a lot of work to do in the transfer portal; however, the No. 1-ranked player in the 2026 class is still available. Tyran Stokes has yet to decide on a school. Kansas is the perceived frontrunner, but will that be the case if Bill Self retires? Self was noncommittal about his future after Kansas’ loss to St. John’s on Sunday.

Mark Pope needs elite players next season. Stokes is a wildcard, but there is no denying his talent. The dynamic guard won’t be cheap, either. That said, it’s a risk that Pope may need to take. Stokes’ high school coach said another visit to Kentucky is in the works. The signing period starts April 15. Fingers crossed that the visit happens, and Pope pulls out all the stops. If Stokes comes to Lexington, year three with Pope certainly won’t be boring.

Will Kentucky add G League players?

Whether or not G League players should be allowed to return to college has been a hot topic this season, with Alabama bringing back Charles Bediako, only for a Tuscaloosa judge to eventually deny his eligibility. Dink Pate is a different case, skipping college altogether, going from high school to G League Ignite, where he played for Jason Hart, and then the G League, where he plays for the Westchester Knicks. Pate wants to play college basketball. Mark Pope is interested, flying to Philadelphia to visit him on March 4 and holding a Zoom call with him four days later.

Will Pope roll the dice on Dink, knowing that he may not be ruled eligible by the NCAA? He was asked the day after that visit, and suggested he would try.

“Everywhere the NCAA declares is legal for us to recruit, we’ll explore in-depth,” Pope said. “I’m not trying to go rewrite any rules, but whatever rules there are, we’ll play in that space.”

Pate told Jacob Polacheck in January that if Kentucky wants him, he wants to be a Wildcat. Will that still be the case if Hart, whose contract expires this summer, heads elsewhere?

What about international prospects?

Another name Kentucky has been connected to is Quinn Ellis, a British basketball player who plays for Olimpia Milano in the Italian Lega Basket Serie A and the EuroLeague. Duke, Louisville, Florida, Houston, and BYU are also interested in Ellis, according to Alberto Marzagalia of Euro Devotion, who reports that bidding figures are “around 3 million if not more.” That’s starting point guard money.

Pope has had success with Amari Williams and Andrija Jelavic so far. Will Quinn Ellis be the latest import to wear Kentucky Blue?

How much money will Pope have to work with?

And now, for the biggest question of all. Kentucky clearly needs a lot of players, and very good ones at that. That’s going to cost money. The Cats reportedly spent $22 million last offseason, taking advantage of the overlap of the NIL and rev-share eras. After the loss to Iowa State, Jack “Goose” Givens raised red flags when he said that Kentucky may not have the same support this season.

“They have to immediately start recruiting,” Givens said on UK’s postgame show. “You’re going to have to get some players in here, man. You’re just going to have to get some players, and that’s going to be discussed and discussed a bunch. There are some guys on this team you have to have coming back, so you start recruiting those guys.

“You have the money situation and all of that that starts to figure in it. I know for a fact that the money Kentucky spent over the summer this past summer is not going to be there. It’s definitely not going to be there next year. So, you’re going to have to really become now a coaching staff that convinces players to come be a part of this without the big dollars that you’ve had in the past, because that’s not going to be there.”

For what it’s worth, Pope said last night that Kentucky will have the resources it needs to build the roster he wants.

“I mean, you could not ask for a more supportive administration,” Pope said on his final call-in show. “The president is supportive. BBN is incredibly supportive. And so we will have everything that we need to go put together the roster that we want to have.”

Kentucky needs money to get the players it will take to win; they had it last year, and the Cats still came up well short. That makes it even more imperative to spend the money they do have this year wisely. More wisely than a year ago.