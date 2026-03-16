Come watch Kentucky's open practice Thursday in St. Louis

Are you going to be in St. Louis on Thursday? Come watch the Cats. Kentucky’s open practice at the Enterprise Center will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CT. Practices are free, and everyone is invited to attend.

Santa Clara, Kentucky’s opponent on Friday, will take the floor first, starting at 11 a.m. CT. Kentucky will be next, followed by Tennessee State and Iowa State. Missouri is also in St. Louis, out of the West Region, and will practice later in the afternoon, along with Queens, Purdue, and Miami (FL).

Date Time (CT) Team Thu. March 19 11:00 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. Santa Clara (Midwest) Thu. March 19 11:45 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. Kentucky (Midwest) Thu. March 19 12:30 p.m. – 1:10 p.m. Tennessee State (Midwest) Thu. March 19 1:15 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. Iowa State (Midwest) Thu. March 19 2:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. Queens (NC) (West) Thu. March 19 2:45 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. Purdue (West) Thu. March 19 3:30 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. Missouri (West) Thu. March 19 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Miami (FL) (West)

If you can’t make it, KSR will bring you all the sights and sounds. Jack Pilgrim, Steven Peake, and I will be in St. Louis starting on Wednesday night to cover the action. We’ll have live updates from the practice on KSBoard, along with highlights and a Rapid Reaction to the practice and Kentucky’s press conferences on the KSR YouTube Channel shortly after.

Here is Friday’s schedule of games in St. Louis:

Date Doors Open (CT) Tip-Off (CT) Matchup Fri. March 20 9:45 a.m. 11:15 a.m. (10) Santa Clara vs.(7) Kentucky Fri. March 20 — 1:50 p.m. (15) Tennessee St. vs.(2) Iowa State Fri. March 20 4:55 p.m.* 6:25 p.m. (15) Queens (NC) vs.(2) Purdue Fri. March 20 — 9:10 p.m. (10) Missouri vs.(7) Miami (FL)

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.