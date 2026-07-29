Kentucky Owes Frank Mason III an L

The rematch between Kentucky and Kansas alumni TBT teams is making BBN feel like it’s 2012. As fond as those National Championship memories may be, the players on these two teams played much more recently, and it didn’t always favor the Wildcats.

John Calipari’s first three meetings against Bill Self as the Kentucky head coach were all wins, including a 72-40 Champions Classic blowout in the Wildcats undefeated 2014-15 regular season. Since then, Kansas has had the upperhand in this series between the two winningest programs in all of college basketball.

Kentucky has lost six of its last eight meetings against Kansas. That includes an overtime loss in Lawrence where officials did Tyler Ulis‘ squad no favors, and a defeat in front of a sold-out crowd at Rupp Arena. There’s one common denominator with those two losses: Frank Mason III.

Mason was the Jayhawks’ starting point guard when they got a little homecooking at the Phog to escape with a 90-84 win in the spring of 2016. He had 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge win. One year later, Bruce Buffer got the Rupp Arena crowd on its feet to help break a Guinness World Record for the loudest indoor crowd. It didn’t help the Cats on the scoreboard. Josh Jackson had 20 points and Mason had 21 in the 79-73 victory over De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and Bam Adebayo.

Connecting the dots, Kentucky hasn’t made a Final Four since the Wildcats faced Frank Mason. The 2017 National Player of the Year logged four years in the NBA. This year, he’s become a TBT menace.

Mason is averaging 13.8 points per game through four contests. The former Kansas Jayhawk has netted three straight game-winners for JHX Hoops. He was on his A-game in the Elam Ending against the Aftershocks. In a tightly-contested battle against an in-state foe, he hit two consecutive improbable threes in front of a rowdy crowd at Wichita to advance to the TBT Alumni Championship. It was his third straight Elam Ending win in the TBT.

FRANK MASON DOES IT AGAIN😱



He nailed the Elam Ender FROM THE WICHITA STATE LOGO😤



The home crowd is STUNNED‼️@JHXhoopsTBT knock out the defending champs and are 2 WINS AWAY FROM 2 MILLION DOLLARS! pic.twitter.com/4hmxfZqXrc — TBT (@thetournament) July 28, 2026

There are a couple of familiar names on this Kansas TBT roster — Billy Preston, Carlton Bragg, and Mario Chalmers — but Mason is the one vet who could actually end Kentucky’s run in this $2 Million winner-take-all tournament. One can only hope that if the Cats put the clamps on this point guard in the Elam Ending, it will reverse Kentucky’s fortune in the series against the Jayhawks.