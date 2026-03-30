Kentucky Basketball Roster Tracker: The calm before the storm

It’s early in the offseason for Kentucky men’s basketball, but head coach Mark Pope is already making plenty of changes. Out go a couple of assistants, Jason Hart and Alvin Brooks III, and in comes Mo Williams to take one of those spots, with Keegan Brown serving as the program’s new Director of Roster Management. The transfer portal is still a little over a week away from officially opening, but that didn’t stop Jaland Lowe from getting the ball rolling early.

With Lowe, who was brought in to be Kentucky’s PG1 last season but only appeared in nine games due to injury, expected to find a new home, Pope will go big-game hunting for a new floor general in 2026-27. On top of that, he’ll need to replace his top two leading scorers from last season’s squad, Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen. There are also nine Wildcats with remaining college eligibility, although it would be a shock if all of them returned to UK. Jayden Quaintance has yet to officially declare for the NBA Draft, but it’s a matter of when — not if — for the projected first-round pick.

Pope has already received a commitment from a high school recruit, four-star point guard Mason Williams, who is the son of Mo. Redshirt players Reece Potter and Braydon Hawthorne have both publicly stated their intentions to run it back in Lexington. But the real offseason fun is about to begin as the 2026 NCAA Tournament nears the end.

KSR will be tracking all of Kentucky’s offseason roster movements. Consider this your one-stop shop for all roster additions and departures.

GRADUATED (2)

PORTAL DEPARTURES (1)

REMAINING ELIGIBILITY – STATUS UNKNOWN (9)

EXPECTED RETURNERS (2)

HS SIGNEES (1)

PORTAL ADDITIONS: N/A

April 7 : Transfer Portal Opens

: Transfer Portal Opens April 21: Transfer Portal Closes

Transfer Portal Closes 60 days before NBA Draft : NBA Early Entry Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Deadline May 8-10: NBA G League Combine (Chicago)

NBA G League Combine (Chicago) May 10: NBA Draft Lottery

NBA Draft Lottery May 10-17: NBA Draft Combine (Chicago)

NBA Draft Combine (Chicago) May 27: NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline 10 days before NBA Draft : NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline Late June: 2026 NBA Draft (Date not announced)

Take advantage of our KSR+ SPRING SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest intel on Kentucky’s efforts in the Transfer Portal, Spring Football, and the search for a new Athletic Director — plus a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.

March 30: Mo Williams to join staff as assistant

Expected to join his son, Mason, in Lexington, filling one of the vacant assistant coaching positions

Head coach at Jackson State (2022-26) and Alabama State (2020-22), Assistant coach at Cal State Northridge (2018-20)

Played 13 seasons in the NBA for 7 different franchises; NBA All-Star (2009), NBA Champion (Cleveland Cavaliers, 2016)

March 28: Jaland Lowe will enter the Transfer Portal

Leaving UK after one season, which was cut short by a shoulder injury.

March 27: Associate head coach Alvin Brooks will not return next season

March 27: 4-star Mason Williams commits to Kentucky

Son of former NBA All-Star/current Jackson State head coach Mo Williams

6-foot-2 point guard ranked No. 124 overall in the 2026 recruiting class by Rivals

Held offers from Ole Miss, Jackson State, Memphis, Louisiana, New Mexico State, Stephen F. Austin, Washington, and Texas Tech

Averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per outing in 2025-26 while shooting 41.2 percent from deep (8-game sample size)

March 26: Keegan Brown announced as Director of Roster Management

Worked with Mark Pope for five seasons at BYU

Most recently worked as head video coordinator of the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate.

March 24: Jason Hart leaves for SMU