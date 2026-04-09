Kentucky Basketball Roster Tracker: Collin Chandler goes portaling

Wednesday was too quiet until it wasn’t. Collin Chandler, once considered one of the safest bets to return to Kentucky next season, has entered the Transfer Portal instead. He is the seventh player from this past season’s roster to do so, joining Jaland Lowe, Brandon Garrison, Jasper Johnson, Denzel Aberdeen, Mo Dioubate, and Andrija Jelavic.

According to Jeff Borzello, Chandler has a “Do Not Contact” tag, meaning he likely already knows where he’s headed. That’s almost certainly BYU, where he originally committed to play for Mark Pope as a member of the 2022 recruiting class. One source told Matt Jones that two days ago, Chandler asked Kentucky for a compensation package that would have been the second largest any player has gotten from the program, and UK declined. BYU has lost most of its team to the portal this week, so the Cougars may have the cap space.

Jack Pilgrim has more intel on how the decision unfolded, including Chandler’s asking price, on KSR+.

[Behind the scenes of Collin Chandler’s unexpected decision to enter the portal]

Where does this leave Kentucky? So far, only two players who played this past season are expected back, Malachi Moreno and Kam Williams, along with Reece Potter, who redshirted. Four-star point guard Mason Williams is the lone incoming freshman. That leaves Trent Noah and Braydon Hawthorne as the unknowns. They have until April 21 to enter the portal, should they choose to do so.

Meanwhile, Pope has his work cut out for him in the portal. Chandler became a key piece of Pope’s system, starting 31 of 36 games this past season. He finished the season averaging 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while leading the team with 73 made 3-pointers on 41.0% shooting from deep. He earned the nickname “Captain Clutch” for his knack of hitting big shots when the team needed them the most.

Pope can’t afford to wildly overpay while he goes big-game hunting at other positions, but Chandler is a big loss. He had a deep connection to Pope, knows the system, and replacing him won’t be cheap, especially in the most expensive portal cycle yet. Even more pressure in a critical offseason.

While we wait for more news, here is our updated Roster Tracker. For a rundown of who Mark Pope and the staff are pursuing in the portal, check our Transfer Portal Tracker, which will be updated regularly.

GRADUATED (2)

Otega Oweh (18.6 PPG)

(18.6 PPG) Denzel Aberdeen (13.5 PPG) – Also entering transfer portal (will require waiver)

EXPECTED DEPARTURES (1)

Jayden Quaintance (5.0 PPG) – NBA Draft

PORTAL (7)

REMAINING ELIGIBILITY – STATUS UNKNOWN (2)

EXPECTED RETURNERS (3)

HS SIGNEES (1)

PORTAL ADDITIONS: N/A

April 7 : Transfer Portal Opens

: Transfer Portal Opens April 21: Transfer Portal Closes

Transfer Portal Closes 60 days before NBA Draft : NBA Early Entry Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Deadline May 8-10: NBA G League Combine (Chicago)

NBA G League Combine (Chicago) May 10: NBA Draft Lottery

NBA Draft Lottery May 10-17: NBA Draft Combine (Chicago)

NBA Draft Combine (Chicago) May 27: NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline 10 days before NBA Draft : NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline Late June: 2026 NBA Draft (Date not announced)

Take advantage of our KSR+ SPRING SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest intel on Kentucky’s efforts in the Transfer Portal, Spring Football, and the search for a new Athletic Director — plus a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.

April 8: Collin Chandler enters the Transfer Portal

Has a “Do Not Contact” tag

Averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game as a sophomore while leading the team with 73 made 3-pointers on 41.0% shooting from deep.

April 7: Kam Williams returning to Kentucky

Averaged 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 18.5 minutes per contest across 24 games played and seven starts

Broke his foot on January 21 and underwent surgery, returning to live action seven weeks later, playing in all five of Kentucky’s postseason games

April 7: Andrija Jelavic enters the Transfer Portal

Started Kentucky’s final 20 games, averaging 5.5 points and four rebounds in 16.2 minutes on 48.4 percent shooting.

Will leave open the option to return to Kentucky

April 6: Malachi Moreno signs return deal, will test NBA Draft waters

Moreno signed a deal that will keep him at Kentucky, but he will also test the NBA Draft waters. He has until May 27 to remove his name to retain his eligibility.

Earned SEC All-Freshman Honors after appearing in all 36 games with 30 starts, finishing with season averages of 7.8 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest

April 6: Mo Dioubate will enter the Transfer Portal

The former Alabama transfer brought toughness and physicality to Kentucky, but was never a fit on the offensive end. He will reenter the portal to find a new home for his senior season.

April 3: Brandon Garrison joins Johnson in the portal

After two seasons with the Wildcats as the team’s backup center, Garrison will look for a starting job going into his final college season.

April 3: Jasper Johnson will enter the Transfer Portal

Mark Pope ‘s highest-ranked recruit of all time will look for a fresh start elsewhere after an up-and-down freshman season.

‘s highest-ranked recruit of all time will look for a fresh start elsewhere after an up-and-down freshman season. The other finalists in his high school recruitment were Alabama and North Carolina.

March 30: Mo Williams to join staff as assistant

Expected to join his son, Mason, in Lexington, filling one of the vacant assistant coaching positions

Head coach at Jackson State (2022-26) and Alabama State (2020-22), Assistant coach at Cal State Northridge (2018-20)

March 28: Jaland Lowe will enter the Transfer Portal

March 27: Associate head coach Alvin Brooks will not return next season

March 27: 4-star Mason Williams commits to Kentucky

Son of former NBA All-Star/current UK assistant coach Mo Williams

6-foot-2 point guard ranked No. 124 overall in the 2026 recruiting class by Rivals

March 26: Keegan Brown announced as Director of Roster Management

March 24: Jason Hart leaves for SMU