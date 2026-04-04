Kentucky Basketball Roster Tracker: Jasper Johnson are Brandon Garrison going portaling

The transfer portal doesn’t officially open until Tuesday, April 7, but players are already announcing their plans — over 500 so far, in fact. On Kentucky’s end, Jaland Lowe was the first, announcing on March 28 that he would head elsewhere. Since then, it’s been crickets, but Jasper Johnson and Brandon Garrison quickly changed that, with news breaking of their plans to transfer happening within an hour of each other on Friday.

More announcements could be on the way before Tuesday. We’re still waiting on decisions from seven Wildcats, eight if you include Jayden Quaintance, who is expected to enter the NBA Draft, but has yet to officially declare. Redshirt big man Reece Potter has publicly stated that he will run it back in Lexington. Mark Pope got his first 2026 commit this week in four-star point guard Mason Williams, the son of former NBA All-Star Mo Williams, who will also come to Kentucky as an assistant coach.

It could be a newsy weekend. KSR will be tracking all of Kentucky’s offseason roster movements. Consider this your one-stop shop for all roster additions and departures.

GRADUATED (2)

PORTAL DEPARTURES (3)

REMAINING ELIGIBILITY – STATUS UNKNOWN (8)

EXPECTED RETURNERS (1)

HS SIGNEES (1)

PORTAL ADDITIONS: N/A

April 7 : Transfer Portal Opens

: Transfer Portal Opens April 21: Transfer Portal Closes

Transfer Portal Closes 60 days before NBA Draft : NBA Early Entry Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Deadline May 8-10: NBA G League Combine (Chicago)

NBA G League Combine (Chicago) May 10: NBA Draft Lottery

NBA Draft Lottery May 10-17: NBA Draft Combine (Chicago)

NBA Draft Combine (Chicago) May 27: NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline 10 days before NBA Draft : NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline Late June: 2026 NBA Draft (Date not announced)

Take advantage of our KSR+ SPRING SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest intel on Kentucky’s efforts in the Transfer Portal, Spring Football, and the search for a new Athletic Director — plus a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.

April 3: Brandon Garrison joins Johnson in the portal

After two seasons with the Wildcats as the team’s backup center, Garrison will look for a starting job going into his final college season.

April 3: Jasper Johnson will enter the Transfer Portal

Mark Pope ‘s highest-ranked recruit of all time will look for a fresh start elsewhere after an up-and-down freshman season.

‘s highest-ranked recruit of all time will look for a fresh start elsewhere after an up-and-down freshman season. The other finalists in his high school recruitment were Alabama and North Carolina.

March 30: Mo Williams to join staff as assistant

Expected to join his son, Mason, in Lexington, filling one of the vacant assistant coaching positions

Head coach at Jackson State (2022-26) and Alabama State (2020-22), Assistant coach at Cal State Northridge (2018-20)

Played 13 seasons in the NBA for 7 different franchises; NBA All-Star (2009), NBA Champion (Cleveland Cavaliers, 2016)

March 28: Jaland Lowe will enter the Transfer Portal

Leaving UK after one season, which was cut short by a shoulder injury.

March 27: Associate head coach Alvin Brooks will not return next season

March 27: 4-star Mason Williams commits to Kentucky

Son of former NBA All-Star/current Jackson State head coach Mo Williams

6-foot-2 point guard ranked No. 124 overall in the 2026 recruiting class by Rivals

Held offers from Ole Miss, Jackson State, Memphis, Louisiana, New Mexico State, Stephen F. Austin, Washington, and Texas Tech

Averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per outing in 2025-26 while shooting 41.2 percent from deep (8-game sample size)

March 26: Keegan Brown announced as Director of Roster Management

Worked with Mark Pope for five seasons at BYU

Most recently worked as head video coordinator of the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate.

March 24: Jason Hart leaves for SMU