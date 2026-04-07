Kentucky Basketball Roster Tracker: Stay-Go Decisions on Portal Day 1

The transfer portal is officially open, and stay-go decisions are rolling in. Andrija Jelavic is the latest Kentucky Wildcat to make his plans known. The sophomore forward from Croatia has entered the portal after one season at Kentucky; however, he tells KSR he will leave open the option to return.

Jelavic averaged 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game. He started Kentucky’s final 20 games of the season, becoming a reliable presence inside with scoring and rebounding. He finished with four double-figure scoring performances along with 12 outings of five-plus boards.

Jelavic came to Kentucky after two seasons playing professionally for Mega Superbet in Belgrade, Serbia, where he was considered one of the top players in his age group. His first year of American college basketball was an adjustment, but he has the tools to be a good player and two years of eligibility left. While he didn’t close the door on a return to Kentucky, he will explore his options.

While we wait for more news, here is our updated Roster Tracker. For a rundown of who Mark Pope and the staff are pursuing in the portal, check our Transfer Portal Tracker, which will be updated regularly.

GRADUATED (2)

EXPECTED DEPARTURES (1)

Jayden Quaintance (5.0 PPG) – NBA Draft

PORTAL (5)

REMAINING ELIGIBILITY – STATUS UNKNOWN (4)

EXPECTED RETURNERS (2)

Malachi Moreno (7.8 PPG) – Testing NBA Draft waters

(7.8 PPG) – Testing NBA Draft waters Reece Potter (DNP)

HS SIGNEES (1)

PORTAL ADDITIONS: N/A

April 7 : Transfer Portal Opens

: Transfer Portal Opens April 21: Transfer Portal Closes

Transfer Portal Closes 60 days before NBA Draft : NBA Early Entry Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Deadline May 8-10: NBA G League Combine (Chicago)

NBA G League Combine (Chicago) May 10: NBA Draft Lottery

NBA Draft Lottery May 10-17: NBA Draft Combine (Chicago)

NBA Draft Combine (Chicago) May 27: NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline 10 days before NBA Draft : NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline Late June: 2026 NBA Draft (Date not announced)

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April 7: Andrija Jelavic enters the Transfer Portal

Started Kentucky’s final 20 games, averaging 5.5 points and four rebounds in 16.2 minutes on 48.4 percent shooting.

Will leave open the option to return to Kentucky

April 6: Malachi Moreno signs return deal, will test NBA Draft waters

Moreno signed a deal that will keep him at Kentucky, but he will also test the NBA Draft waters. He has until May 27 to remove his name to retain his eligibility.

Earned SEC All-Freshman Honors after appearing in all 36 games with 30 starts, finishing with season averages of 7.8 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest

April 6: Mo Dioubate will enter the Transfer Portal

The former Alabama transfer brought toughness and physicality to Kentucky, but was never a fit on the offensive end. He will reenter the portal to find a new home for his senior season.

April 3: Brandon Garrison joins Johnson in the portal

After two seasons with the Wildcats as the team’s backup center, Garrison will look for a starting job going into his final college season.

April 3: Jasper Johnson will enter the Transfer Portal

Mark Pope ‘s highest-ranked recruit of all time will look for a fresh start elsewhere after an up-and-down freshman season.

‘s highest-ranked recruit of all time will look for a fresh start elsewhere after an up-and-down freshman season. The other finalists in his high school recruitment were Alabama and North Carolina.

March 30: Mo Williams to join staff as assistant

Expected to join his son, Mason, in Lexington, filling one of the vacant assistant coaching positions

Head coach at Jackson State (2022-26) and Alabama State (2020-22), Assistant coach at Cal State Northridge (2018-20)

March 28: Jaland Lowe will enter the Transfer Portal

March 27: Associate head coach Alvin Brooks will not return next season

March 27: 4-star Mason Williams commits to Kentucky

Son of former NBA All-Star/current UK assistant coach Mo Williams

6-foot-2 point guard ranked No. 124 overall in the 2026 recruiting class by Rivals

March 26: Keegan Brown announced as Director of Roster Management

March 24: Jason Hart leaves for SMU