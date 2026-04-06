Kentucky Basketball Roster Tracker: Stay/Go Decisions on Transfer Portal Eve

The transfer portal opens at midnight, but so far today, we’ve only gotten one stay/go decision: Mo Dioubate will enter the portal, joining Jaland Lowe, Brandon Garrison, and Jasper Johnson in the departures column.

Last spring, Dioubate was one of Kentucky’s biggest additions from the portal, the tough, physical rebounder and defender whom the Cats lacked in Mark Pope’s first season. Dioubate lived up to that reputation in Lexington, taking over the glass and providing a spark off the bench; however, offensively, he was never really a fit for Pope’s system. Factor in what was likely a pay cut from last season, and a breakup makes sense for both sides, with Dioubate headed elsewhere for his senior year.

That leaves Collin Chandler, Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, Andrija Jelavic, Jayden Quaintance, Trent Noah, and Braydon Hawthorne with pending decisions. Quaintance is expected to enter the NBA Draft, but has yet to officially declare. Even though the portal opens at midnight, players have until April 21 to enter, meaning some of these stay-or-go decisions could drag on for a while as current players keep tabs on who the staff is targeting.

While we wait for more news, here is our updated Roster Tracker:

GRADUATED (2)

PORTAL DEPARTURES (4)

REMAINING ELIGIBILITY – STATUS UNKNOWN (7)

EXPECTED RETURNERS (1)

HS SIGNEES (1)

PORTAL ADDITIONS: N/A

April 7 : Transfer Portal Opens

: Transfer Portal Opens April 21: Transfer Portal Closes

Transfer Portal Closes 60 days before NBA Draft : NBA Early Entry Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Deadline May 8-10: NBA G League Combine (Chicago)

NBA G League Combine (Chicago) May 10: NBA Draft Lottery

NBA Draft Lottery May 10-17: NBA Draft Combine (Chicago)

NBA Draft Combine (Chicago) May 27: NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline 10 days before NBA Draft : NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline Late June: 2026 NBA Draft (Date not announced)

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April 6: Mo Dioubate will enter the Transfer Portal

The former Alabama transfer brought toughness and physicality to Kentucky, but was never a fit on the offensive end. He will reenter the portal to find a new home for his senior season.

April 3: Brandon Garrison joins Johnson in the portal

After two seasons with the Wildcats as the team’s backup center, Garrison will look for a starting job going into his final college season.

April 3: Jasper Johnson will enter the Transfer Portal

Mark Pope ‘s highest-ranked recruit of all time will look for a fresh start elsewhere after an up-and-down freshman season.

‘s highest-ranked recruit of all time will look for a fresh start elsewhere after an up-and-down freshman season. The other finalists in his high school recruitment were Alabama and North Carolina.

March 30: Mo Williams to join staff as assistant

Expected to join his son, Mason, in Lexington, filling one of the vacant assistant coaching positions

Head coach at Jackson State (2022-26) and Alabama State (2020-22), Assistant coach at Cal State Northridge (2018-20)

Played 13 seasons in the NBA for 7 different franchises; NBA All-Star (2009), NBA Champion (Cleveland Cavaliers, 2016)

March 28: Jaland Lowe will enter the Transfer Portal

March 27: Associate head coach Alvin Brooks will not return next season

March 27: 4-star Mason Williams commits to Kentucky

Son of former NBA All-Star/current Jackson State head coach Mo Williams

6-foot-2 point guard ranked No. 124 overall in the 2026 recruiting class by Rivals

Held offers from Ole Miss, Jackson State, Memphis, Louisiana, New Mexico State, Stephen F. Austin, Washington, and Texas Tech

Averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per outing in 2025-26 while shooting 41.2 percent from deep (8-game sample size)

March 26: Keegan Brown announced as Director of Roster Management

March 24: Jason Hart leaves for SMU