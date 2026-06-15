Kentucky Basketball Schedules Schools That Nearly Destroyed the Program

If revenge is a dish best served cold, then Mark Pope and his Kentucky basketball team better get ready to share some of that Rupp Arena ice cream in November. The Kentucky men’s basketball team revealed seven more non-conference opponents on this year’s schedule. Two of those teams are a part of infamous Kentucky basketball lore. Let’s revisit those dusty corners of Big Blue History.

Billy G Lost to Gardner-Webb

There never was a honeymoon for Billy Gillispie. A curtain was dropped on the new Kentucky head coach at Big Blue Madness, and a month later, he completely dropped the ball. In his second game as the Wildcats’ head coach, the Cats got run off the floor by Gardner-Webb.

This wasn’t a powerhouse program from a smaller conference. Gardner-Webb was predicted to finish eighth in the Atlantic Sun. They only won nine games the previous season, and yet they went to Rupp Arena and completely dominated a Top 25 team by a final score of 84-68.

“The final score was not indicative of how we played,” Gillispie said after the game. “This is a pretty tough loss.”

The same guy was named SEC Coach of the Year after making Kentucky a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament. What a choice.

This game was a part of the 2K Sports Classic. The event was set up to give brand-name programs a couple of layups before playing in marquee matchups at Madison Square Garden. Kentucky was supposed to advance to play UConn. Instead, it was Gardner-Webb who crashed the party. Needless to say, TV officials were not thrilled about this upset, which led the NCAA to change the rules for MTEs (multi-team events like the BBN United Tipoff Classic presented by Kentucky Tourism) the following year.

This will be the first time Kentucky has played Gardner-Webb since the loss that set the tone for Gillispie’s brief two-year run in Lexington.

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Manhattan Nearly Sank Rupp’s Kentucky Dynasty

Every program has an embarrassing upset or two on its resume. The story I’m about to share with you is one Kentucky fans would rather forget actually happened.

The Wildcats were winners of three of the four most recent NCAA Tournament Championships. When Adolph Rupp said, “They couldn’t reach my boys with a ten-foot pole,” he wasn’t referring to opponents. He was actually talking about gamblers. Well, he was wrong.

In 1951, seven schools and 32 players around the country were exposed as part of an extensive point-shaving scandal. City College of New York (CCNY) had just won the NIT and NCAA Tournament. Three of their players were arrested for fixing games. A day after LIU’s star was named National Player of the Year by The Sporting News, Sherman White was thrown in cuffs. He was only 77 points away from becoming the sport’s all-time leading scorer.

Eight months later, Rupp’s brightest stars made headline news. Ralph Beard, Alex Groza, and Dale Barnstable were arrested for accepting $500 bribes to shave points in a 1949 NIT game at Madison Square Garden. Beard and Groza were Gold Medalists from the 1948 Olympics, inspiring the name for the NBA’s newest franchise, the Indianapolis Olympians.

They were banned from playing organized sports for three years, and the Olympians folded. Bill Spivey never got arrested for point shaving, but the 7-footer was barred from playing by the NCAA in 1952, and he was blackballed by the NBA. The NCAA suspended the entire 1952-53 Kentucky basketball season.

So what does this have to do with Manhattan? The Jaspers were the snitches.

The entire scandal started when Henry Poppe tried to recruit his former Manhattan teammate into the point-shaving scheme. Poppe’s time in college basketball was finished, and he still wanted to cash in. Junius Kellogg, a 6-foot-8 Army veteran who was the first Black man to play college hoops at Manhattan, did not bite. He reported it to his coach, who alerted authorities. Kellogg cooperated with the cops, and his former teammates were arrested, serving as the starting point of the biggest gambling scandal in college sports until Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech.

Rupp ultimately recovered and got one more National Championship in 1958 with Johnny Cox, but the point-shaving scandal hit Kentucky right when the Wildcats were peaking under the Baron of the Bluegrass. That might be why this fall will be the first time Kentucky has ever played Manhattan.