Kentucky Among Reported Schools in the Mix for Two-Way Player Trentyn Flowers

Editor’s Note: As you’ll see below, following the report from On3’s Joe Tipton, schools began to reach out to other reporters to share that they were not interested in pursuing Trentyn Flowers. Shannon Terry, Founder and CEO of On3, released this statement on social media: “On behalf of On3, I apologize for the poorly produced report on Trentyn Flowers from this morning. The reporting fell below our standards. It was addressed immediately, and we introduced additional training measures with the author so that it will not happen again.”

A basketball player who has stepped on an NBA floor for eight games is being recruited by college teams. Kentucky is reportedly one of the many who are interested. To quote a wise man from Rock Ridge, What in the Wide, Wide World of Sports is a goin’ on here?

Trentyn Flowers should be a familiar name for many, particularly if you live in the city of Louisville. He was the highest-ranked player Kenny Payne recruited to Louisville. Flowers reclassified to join the Cardinals early. He spent the summer in Louisville with the team, then abruptly announced right before the beginning of the fall semester that he would not suit up for UofL during Payne’s second season. Instead, he chose to take a professional route and play in Australia’s NBL.

It was an objectively hilarious game of basketball Hokey Pokey. Somehow, some way, Flowers has upped the ante.

On3’s Joe Tipton reports that the 6-foot-8 swingman has been drawing interest from college basketball programs, including Kentucky, Michigan, BYU, Kansas, Washington, Texas Tech, Florida, USC, LSU, SMU, Indiana, and Clemson.

UPDATE: Matt Norlander spoke with representatives at some of the schools mentioned by Tipton. At least five have refuted any interest in acquiring Flowers. “Not even sure how we got on that list. No one on our staff has had any contact with anyone associated with him.”

Kentucky is also not expected to be in the mix for Trentyn Flowers, per sources. https://t.co/AdrCQpoyEc — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 28, 2025

Flowers isn’t just a guy who’s played overseas or in the G League. This guy has scored 15 points in the National Basketball Association over the last two years.

You’re probably asking the question, How is this possible? Aren’t there rules? The answer to the second question is no. There are no more rules.

Louisville was actually one of the schools that got the ball rolling on this movement. London Johnson spent three years in the G League, but signed with the Cards and was granted two years of eligibility. Tom Izzo described it as “ridiculous” and “embarrassing,” but it was only the beginning.

James Nnaji was the No. 31 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, although the FC Barcelona center never signed a contract. He spent time in the Summer League with the Knicks. The 7-foot center will suit up for Baylor during the spring semester of this basketball season.

What makes Flowers different than the previous players is that he actually played in the NBA. Finding some loophole to get immediate eligibility may be more challenging for Flowers, but it’s not going to stop college programs from testing the NCAA’s limits. After all, as Tipton noted, they’ve shown “greater flexibility” with all of these decisions.

If Flowers is granted eligibility, one may argue that it’s opening up a can of worms. The nightcrawlers are already slinking and sliding over the table. The Nnaji decision essentially confirmed that the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline is moot. Rules are only rules if they have consequences, and right now, the toothpaste is all the way out of the tube.

