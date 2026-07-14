KSR Basketball
UK Fans of the Day want July Bracketology
It’s the slowest sports week of the year, so why not dip our toes into a little Bracketology? Joe Lunardi released his July update today, and Kentucky is holding steady as a No. 5 seed. That’s where they were in June’s update following the addition of Milan Momcilovic, which boosted the Cats three seed lines in Lunardi’s eyes.
In today’s hypothetical, Kentucky is in the Midwest Region, where it would play the winner of the No. 12 seed play-in game between Marquette and Clemson. That game would take place in Sacramento, with the winner facing either No. 4 seed Houston or No. 13 seed McNeese in the second round. A possible matchup vs. No. 1 seed Duke could wait in the Sweet 16 in Kansas City.
Lunardi’s other No. 1 seeds: Florida, Michigan, and Illinois. Louisville is a No. 2 seed, as is Texas, which climbed a seed line after the addition of Marcus Spears, the top-ranked recruit who just reclassified to 2026 and committed to the Longhorns. In total, 12 SEC teams made the field, four seeded higher than Kentucky:
- Florida: Overall No. 1 seed
- Texas: No. 2 seed
- Arkansas: No. 3 seed
- Alabama: No. 3 seed
- Kentucky: No. 5 seed
- Tennessee: No. 5 seed
- Vanderbilt: No. 6 seed
- Missouri: No. 8 seed
- Georgia: No. 8 seed
- Auburn: No. 8 seed
- Texas A&M: No. 9 seed
- Oklahoma: No. 11 seed
Kansas, which Kentucky plays in the Champions Classic on Nov. 10, is a No. 5 seed. Indiana, which has a date with the Cats at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 20, is a No. 7 seed. Further proof the Cats got a tough draw in the ACC/SEC Challenge? Virginia is a No. 3 seed. The Cavaliers host the Cats on Dec. 2. As mentioned, Louisville is a No. 2 seed, while North Carolina, Kentucky’s opponent in the CBS Sports Classic in New York on Dec. 19, is a No. 7 seed.
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Getting a top-four seed is even more important
It’s best not to read too much into Bracketology at any time of year, especially July; however, Kentucky being a No. 5 seed in Sacramento is a reminder that teams on the top four seed lines (No. 1 seed through No. 4 seed) get geographic preference in order of where they fall on the overall seed line. Louisville is hosting first- and second-round games in 2027. It sure would be nice if Kentucky could start its run in Louisville as opposed to going all the way across the country to Sacramento.
Charlotte (430 miles) and Pittsburgh (450 miles) are the next closest first/second sites to Lexington, followed by Minneapolis (760 miles) and Omaha (810 miles). Kentucky just went to Pittsburgh in 2024, losing to Oakland in the first round. I feel no need to run it back to The Steel City. Hopefully, the Cats take care of business in the regular season so we take over the Yum Center.
2027 NCAA Tournament Sites
|Round
|Dates
|City
|Venue
|Host(s)
|Opening Round
|March 16 & 17
|Dayton, OH
|UD Arena
|University of Dayton
|Opening Round
|March 16 & 17
|Wichita, KS
|InTrust Bank Arena
|Wichita State University
|First/Second
|March 18 & 20
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Duquesne University
|First/Second
|March 18 & 20
|Omaha, NE
|CHI Health Center
|Creighton University
|First/Second
|March 18 & 20
|Fort Worth, TX
|Dickies Arena
|University of North Texas
|First/Second
|March 18 & 20
|Spokane, WA
|Numerica Veterans Arena
|University of Idaho
|First/Second
|March 19 & 21
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|UNC Charlotte
Atlantic Coast Conference
|First/Second
|March 19 & 21
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|University of Minnesota
|First/Second
|March 19 & 21
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|University of Louisville
|First/Second
|March 19 & 21
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Cal State University, Sacramento
|South Regional
|March 25 & 27
|San Antonio, TX
|Frost Bank Center
|Univ. of Texas at San Antonio
|West Regional
|March 25 & 27
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.com Arena
|Pepperdine University
|Midwest Regional
|March 26 & 28
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Big 12 Conference
|East Regional
|March 26 & 28
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Big East Conference
St. John’s University
|Final Four
|April 3 & 5
|Detroit, MI
|Ford Field
|Ford Field