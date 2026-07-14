UK Fans of the Day want July Bracketology

It’s the slowest sports week of the year, so why not dip our toes into a little Bracketology? Joe Lunardi released his July update today, and Kentucky is holding steady as a No. 5 seed. That’s where they were in June’s update following the addition of Milan Momcilovic, which boosted the Cats three seed lines in Lunardi’s eyes.

In today’s hypothetical, Kentucky is in the Midwest Region, where it would play the winner of the No. 12 seed play-in game between Marquette and Clemson. That game would take place in Sacramento, with the winner facing either No. 4 seed Houston or No. 13 seed McNeese in the second round. A possible matchup vs. No. 1 seed Duke could wait in the Sweet 16 in Kansas City.

Lunardi’s other No. 1 seeds: Florida, Michigan, and Illinois. Louisville is a No. 2 seed, as is Texas, which climbed a seed line after the addition of Marcus Spears, the top-ranked recruit who just reclassified to 2026 and committed to the Longhorns. In total, 12 SEC teams made the field, four seeded higher than Kentucky:

Florida : Overall No. 1 seed

: Overall No. 1 seed Texas : No. 2 seed

: No. 2 seed Arkansas : No. 3 seed

: No. 3 seed Alabama : No. 3 seed

: No. 3 seed Kentucky: No. 5 seed

Tennessee : No. 5 seed

: No. 5 seed Vanderbilt : No. 6 seed

: No. 6 seed Missouri : No. 8 seed

: No. 8 seed Georgia : No. 8 seed

: No. 8 seed Auburn : No. 8 seed

: No. 8 seed Texas A&M : No. 9 seed

: No. 9 seed Oklahoma: No. 11 seed

Kansas, which Kentucky plays in the Champions Classic on Nov. 10, is a No. 5 seed. Indiana, which has a date with the Cats at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 20, is a No. 7 seed. Further proof the Cats got a tough draw in the ACC/SEC Challenge? Virginia is a No. 3 seed. The Cavaliers host the Cats on Dec. 2. As mentioned, Louisville is a No. 2 seed, while North Carolina, Kentucky’s opponent in the CBS Sports Classic in New York on Dec. 19, is a No. 7 seed.

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Getting a top-four seed is even more important

It’s best not to read too much into Bracketology at any time of year, especially July; however, Kentucky being a No. 5 seed in Sacramento is a reminder that teams on the top four seed lines (No. 1 seed through No. 4 seed) get geographic preference in order of where they fall on the overall seed line. Louisville is hosting first- and second-round games in 2027. It sure would be nice if Kentucky could start its run in Louisville as opposed to going all the way across the country to Sacramento.

Charlotte (430 miles) and Pittsburgh (450 miles) are the next closest first/second sites to Lexington, followed by Minneapolis (760 miles) and Omaha (810 miles). Kentucky just went to Pittsburgh in 2024, losing to Oakland in the first round. I feel no need to run it back to The Steel City. Hopefully, the Cats take care of business in the regular season so we take over the Yum Center.

2027 NCAA Tournament Sites