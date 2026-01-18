Kentucky is the Top 3-Point Shooting Team in SEC Play

Headlines can be deceiving. That’s not the case this afternoon. Despite what your gut tells you, Kentucky is actually shooting the you-know-what out of the ball in SEC play.

After Big Blue Nation watched the Wildcats scorch nets during Mark Pope’s first season, this Kentucky basketball team showed plenty of early inefficiencies from long-range. They got a few big performances against no-name teams at Rupp Arena. When the bright lights turned on against major conference foes, they couldn’t find the bottom of the net. In those six games, Kentucky averaged 21.9% from three-point land, netting just 5.6 per game.

Opponent 3PM 3PA Percent Louisville 12 34 35.3 Michigan State 7 30 23.3 North Carolina 1 13 7.7 Gonzaga 7 34 20.6 Indiana 3 15 20 St. John’s 4 16 25 Average 5.6 23.6 23.9

Fortunately, the script has been flipped in SEC play, all while following a familiar script. The Cats fall behind early, then get hot in the second half.

Kentucky overcame double-digit deficits in consecutive games to win on the road at LSU and Tennessee. In the second half in Baton Rouge, five different Wildcats combined to go 8-11 from three. On Saturday in Knoxville, Kentucky netted 6-10 three-pointers, with Denzel Aberdeen sinking three of his five attempts.

Kentucky is shooting 34.5% from behind the three-point line this season, but they’ve been significantly better in five SEC contests, shooting 38.7% from three. The Cats have been EN FUEGO over the last four games.

Opponent 3PM 3PA Percent Alabama 4 19 21.1 Missouri 7 18 38.9 Mississippi State 9 22 40.9 LSU 10 23 43.5 Tennessee 11 24 45.8 Average 8.2 21.2 38.7

Following the December wins over Gonzaga and Indiana, Kentucky fans thought this team was going to have to maul its way to wins. That has not been the case. The shooters are showing up at the right time, giving Kentucky some early momentum in SEC play. We’ll see if they can keep it rolling when Sean Miller brings Texas to Rupp Arena on Wednesday.

