Kentucky Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

A critical offseason for Kentucky Basketball is upon us, and Mark Pope has his work cut out for him. The dust has yet to settle on who’s staying or going from the 2025-26 roster, but Pope and his staff can’t wait for those decisions to start building what’s next.

The transfer portal officially opens for business on Tuesday, April 7, and will close two weeks later on Tuesday, April 21. Players who want to explore leaving their current schools must enter the portal by the 21st, but can take as long as they like to decide where to transfer. Once a player is officially in the portal, they can contact coaches directly and take visits.

Even though the portal doesn’t open until April 7, backchannel discussions are already happening. A few names have already popped up as players Kentucky is expected to be involved with. We’ll be tracking the news as it happens on KSR, and dropping more intel and nuggets on KSR+.

BACKCOURT

INCOMING/CURRENTLY ON ROSTER: Mason Williams (PG, Rising Fr.), Collin Chandler (CG, Rising Jr.)

CONFIRMED TARGETS

Finley Bizjack (Butler)

G, 6-4, 190 lbs.

Eligibility Remaining: 1 year (Rising Sr.)

On3 Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 23 overall, No. 2 CG

Bio Blast, Highlights

Bizjack is coming off a 2025-26 junior campaign that saw him earn Third Team All-Big East honors after posting 17.1 points per game for the Bulldogs. He is expected to enter the transfer portal and will also test the NBA Draft waters. As a junior, Bizjack made 2.2 threes per game on 6.3 attempts (34.9%). What the advanced stats like about Bizjack’s game is his ability to score a bunch of points on above-average efficiency/high volume while being able to get to the free-throw line in the process.

Latest Update (March 30): Kentucky is expected to be involved in Bizjack’s recruitment.

Camren Hunter (Central Arkansas)

PG, 6-3, 205 lbs.

Eligibility Remaining: None (will require an NCAA waiver)

On3 Transfer Portal Ranking: N/A

Bio Blast, Highlights

If Camren Hunter can secure a waiver for an extra year by the NCAA, he’ll be among the most talented scorers in the portal this offseason. The 2026 Atlantic Sun Player of the Year, Hunter spent three seasons at Central Arkansas with a one-year stop at Wisconsin mixed in. This past season was easily his most efficient, with shooting splits of 50.6/36.9/79.6. He averaged 21 points per game across 34 contests in 2025-26.

Latest Update (March 30): Kentucky is expected to be involved in Hunter’s recruitment. More intel on KSR+

Miles Byrd (San Diego State)

G, 6-6, 190 lbs.

Eligibility Remaining: 1 year (Rising Sr.)

On3 Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 4 overall, No. 2 SG

Bio Blast, Highlights

Mark Pope found success recruiting a defensive-minded San Diego State guard to Kentucky the first time around. Miles Byrd, who was just named the 2026 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, could be next. Byrd grades out as one of the best defenders in all of college basketball as a long, athletic wing, but someone with shooting concerns. He averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per contest this past season.

Latest Update (April 1): Byrd became one of the earliest names to watch ahead of the portal opening. Kentucky is expected to be involved.

Brett Decker (Liberty)

PG, 6-3, 190 lbs.

Eligibility: 2 years (Rising Jr.)

On3 Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 71 overall, No. 15 PG

Highlights

Decker is originally from Elizabethtown, KY, and attended Central Hardin High School. He was unranked coming out of high school, committing to Liberty in the 2024 class. During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 16.9 points per game on 49.9% from the field and 47.1% from three-point range on 4.5 three-point attempts. Decker scored 20-plus points in 11 games this season, including a career-best 30 points vs. Louisiana Tech.

Latest Update (April 3): Kentucky is expected to reach out to Decker once the portal opens, Jacob Polacheck reports.

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WING

INCOMING/CURRENTLY ON ROSTER: Kam Williams (SF, Rising Jr.), Trent Noah (SF, Rising Jr.), Braydon Hawthorne (SF, Rising Redshirt Fr.),

CONFIRMED TARGETS

Tyrone Riley IV (San Francisco)

SF, 6-6, 200 lbs.

Eligibility Remaining: 2 years (Rising Jr.)

On3 Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 28 overall, No. 2 SF

Bio Blast, Highlights

Kentucky got to know Tyrone Riley IV well through the transfer portal last offseason. After running it back with the Dons and making All-WCC Second Team, Riley is back on the market. He averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and one steal in 31.8 minutes per outing as a sophomore on shooting splits of 47.2/36.8/70.7. A lefty wing with plenty of athleticism, Riley is generating some NBA Draft buzz as he looks for a new home.

Latest Update (April 1): Multiple sources say Kentucky will be involved with Riley. More intel on KSR+

INTEREST

Jalen Haralson: The 6-8, 220 lbs. Notre Dame transfer could be a name to watch. Haralson earned All-ACC honorable mention after averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and a team-leading 2.6 assists per game as a freshman. He is currently the No. 6 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. For more on Kentucky’s potential pursuit, visit KSR+.

FRONTCOURT

INCOMING/CURRENTLY ON ROSTER: Malachi Moreno (C, Rising Soph.), Andrija Jelavic (F, Rising Jr.), (F, Rising Sr.), Mo Dioubate (F, Rising Sr.), Reece Potter (C, Rising Redshirt Jr.)

CONFIRMED TARGETS

None

INTEREST

None