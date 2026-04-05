Kentucky Basketball Understands and Embraces the Outside Noise
Big Blue Nation is defined by passion. There’s a burning thirst for success, and when that thirst is left unquenched, Kentucky fans let it be known.
The premiere of CBS’s documentary Kentucky Basketball Confidential was appropriately timed. One social media poster blamed the recruiting shortcomings in recent years on the negative online rhetoric from BBN. It became all that anyone in the Kentucky basketball world wanted to talk about on Saturday.
Are Kentucky fans too mean online? Does it actually hurt recruiting? Do the players and coaches hear it?
Kentucky Basketball Confidential confirmed that despite what the players and coaches say about “blocking out the noise,” they do, in fact, see what people in the media and the fanbase are saying about them.
“I’m young, so I’m on social media, Instagram and Twitter and all of that,” said Otega Oweh. “The narratives they try to come up with because we’re losing, like I’m fighting people in the locker room. What?
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“I’m older, but we have younger guys in our locker room, where as soon as the game ends, they go on Twitter. ‘You see this? Yeah, I see it, bro, but it’s because we’re losing. That’s the only reason why they’re doing all that stuff.'”
The fan fervor reached unprecedented heights in Nashville. Gonzaga ran Kentucky out of the gym in a 35-point loss. Boos filled Bridgestone Arena. Oweh described it as rock bottom. Malachi Moreno said, “Fans had every right to be mad at us. We didn’t come to play that night.”
While fans argue about how other fans should behave, Mark Pope understands it.
“There is nowhere like Kentucky Basketball. There is no one that cares as much as we do, and I walked off the floor in Nashville after we got crushed and embarrassed by Gonzaga. People all decked out in Kentucky gear were booing so loud because we care so much and it spills over. I would give everything I have to be a part of that.
“Just like every bit of adversity, just like every bit of hate, if you do it right, it is the greatest gift ever. If you don’t do it right it destroys you. I don’t want to see it or hear it ever again, but we’ll take it, and it will make us better. It will make us stronger.“
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