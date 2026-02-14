Kentucky Basketball Valentine's Day Cards

We haven’t surrendered to the A.I. slop yet. Here you will find the same very amateur-looking Photoshop work you’ve known for years, bringing you yet another season of Kentucky Basketball Valentines.

A tradition that began over a decade ago, KSR gets punny with Valentine’s Day cards for the Kentucky fans in your life. Save them. Send them to your significant other, your crush, or any special someone in your life. And if you know any Tennessee fans, I threw one in for them this year, too.

Happy Valentine’s Day. Let’s beat Florida later.