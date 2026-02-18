Kentucky basketball will be featured in Season 5 of NBA 2K26

The University of Kentucky is one of 16 schools being featured in the most popular basketball video game available.

It was announced on Wednesday that Season 5 of NBA 2K26 will include brand-new content from some of the biggest basketball programs in the country. Along with Kentucky, the likes of UCLA, Duke, Arizona, Kansas, Texas, Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Purdue, Florida, UNC, Baylor, Houston, Ohio State, and UConn were also added to the MyCareer and MyTeam game modes.

Both men’s and women’s teams/players will be included in Season 5. Throughout the trailer (which you can watch below), we see Kentucky’s Otega Oweh receiving a pass from reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with a Tonie Morgan three-pointer. Rupp Arena is now a usable court, too.

On top of that, users will be able to represent some of their favorite former ‘Cats with wearable college jerseys for the likes of Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more. A Kentucky mural will be available for your MyCourt in addition to a usable “Dark Matter De’Aaron Fox” player for MyTeam that is graded as a 99 overall.

In the release, 2K teased that more is to come with the franchise’s college basketball involvement.

“Authentically representing the scale of college hoops is an ambitious project that begins with our foundational college basketball experience available in early 2027. We’ll have more details to share on that in the future, but for now, it’s time to get in the spirit and dive into everything Season 5 has to offer.”

I’m not nearly as into video games as I was in my younger days, but playing NBA 2K nonstop throughout high school and college will forever stick with me. Even before then, I have fond memories of playing the now-defunct college basketball games made by EA. So it’s cool to see those two worlds colliding into one video game all these years later. College basketball and video game fans deserve it — let’s just hope 2K doens’t find a way to screw it up!

Season 5 officially goes into effect this Friday for those who already have NBA 2K26.