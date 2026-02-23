What would Kentucky be without Otega Oweh?

The 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season has been nothing like we expected. Mark Pope has even admitted that on a few different occasions. One thing has gone according to plan. Otega Oweh is outstanding.

The Preseason SEC Player of the Year got off to a slow start by his standards, thanks to a preseason foot injury, but he’s looked the part throughout conference play. In SEC 14 games, he’s averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting better than 50% and 36.4% from behind the three-point line.

As things get harder for the Wildcats, Oweh’s getting better and better. He’s scored 20+ points in seven of his last eight games. He tied his career-high with 28 points against Georgia, then broke it last night with 29 points at Auburn.

There is one big problem: Kentucky lost both of those games. Instead of focusing on why that’s the case, let me ask a different question. Where would Kentucky be without Oweh?

Outside of a Denzel Aberdeen three, Oweh was the only Wildcat to make a shot in the final 10 minutes of the game at Neville Arena. The Unpredictables have put Big Blue Nation on a roller coaster, filled with ups and downs, yet Oweh has remained consistent. We aren’t watching the prettiest picture, but imagine what it would look like without No. 00.

A Few More Impressive Feats from Oweh

In the long term, hindsight will make this a forgettable Kentucky basketball season. It will inevitably lead us to overlook Oweh’s significant contributions to the program. Here are just a few impressive numbers he’s still adding to this season.

— Oweh has 19 games of at least 20 points against SEC opponents in his UK career, matching Antonio Reeves for the most among Wildcats since 1996-97.

— Oweh has 26, 20-point games as a Wildcat, matching Patrick Patterson for the third most by a Kentucky player since 1996-97.

— He is the first Kentucky player to score in double figures in 30 consecutive games since Malik Monk during the 2016-17 season.

— Oweh currently has 1,065 points at Kentucky, one of 63 Wildcats to enter the 1,000-point club. After last night’s performance, he passed Terrence Jones on the UK career scoring list. He’s one pace to surpass a few other noteworthy 2-year players: Rex Chapman, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Antonio Reeves.

Prepare for the Kentucky Basketball Confidential

The CBS Sports camera crew has been embedded with the Kentucky basketball team all season. It should produce a few enlightening moments when it airs on CBS ahead of the Final Four.

Before rolling out the full feature, CBS teased us with a snippet on Oweh. His Father, Henry, revealed the origin story behind his son’s name. “Otega means ‘God’s blessing,’ and also, ‘We give God the praise.’ He fits that name,” said the elder Oweh. “We’re always giving God the glory for that.”

Otega Oweh is not the loudest guy in the gym. Instead, he chooses to lead by example — a skill he learned from his family. @KentuckyMBB



Don't miss "Kentucky Basketball Confidential," airing April 4th at 1pm ET on CBS and streaming on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/bJD1jvUQKJ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 22, 2026

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.