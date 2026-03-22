Kentucky Suffered its Worst NCAA Tournament Loss Since 1972

NCAA Tournament losses are all painful, but not all are created equally. First round upsets to double-digit seeds are about as bad as it can get. When it comes to final scores, Kentucky fans just watched one of the worst losses in school history.

Kentucky fell to Iowa State 82-63 in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The 19-point margin of defeat is the largest in an NCAA Tournament game since 1972.

Fifty-four years ago, Jim Andrews and Tom Parker were the Cats’ leading scorers in the 73-54 Mideast Regional Final loss to Florida State. It was Adolph Rupp’s last game as the Kentucky head coach.

The 19-point margin of defeat is tied for the second-largest in Kentucky NCAA Tournament history. Rupp’s 1971 season ended with a 24-point loss to Western Kentucky.

Kentucky actually led for a good chunk of Sunday’s game against Iowa State. The Cats built up a 12-point advantage in the first half, thanks to an excellent start from behind the three-point line. Then the turnovers started adding up. Kentucky had no answers for Iowa State’ aggressive defense.

When the dust settled, the Cyclones scored 25 points off 20 Kentucky turnovers. The 20 turnovers were the most by a Kentucky team in the NCAA Tournament since 1993. Thirty-three years ago, the Wildcats actually won in spite of the turnovers, defeating none other than Florida State to punch a ticket to the Final Four.

In case you needed some more bad history, Kentucky has not been to an Elite Eight since 2019. The six-year Elite Eight drought is the longest in school history. The Cats went five years without a run to the Elite Eight from 1987-91, and had a four-year drought from 2006-09.

After Otega Oweh‘s dramatic buzzer-beater in the opening round against Santa Clara, Big Blue Nation held onto hope that this team could use that as a spark to do something special. We witnessed history, just the wrong kind of history.

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