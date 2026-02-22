Kentucky bats silenced as Evansville avoids sweep in series finale

Evansville’s Kevin Reed tossed six shutout innings, and the Aces made the most of their two hits on Saturday night to salvage a 1-0 win over No. 18 Kentucky in the series finale at Braun Stadium.

Reed, a junior left-hander, was no stranger to facing strong competition. He pitched against three Top 25 teams as a freshman in 2024 in helping the Aces reach an NCAA Super Regional against eventual national champion Tennessee.

The Evansville southpaw had to nervously wait in the dugout, however, before he could claim his hard-earned win. The Aces’ bullpen helped make that happen as the performance by Reed (1-1) — six innings, no runs, three hits, two walks, and five strikeouts — held up.

Kentucky (5-2) put the potential tying and go-ahead runners on base in the eighth inning — just as it had done in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, a 5-3 comeback win for the Wildcats — but Evansville relief pitcher Tanner Graham got Luke Lawrence to ground sharply to first base, where Reagan Reeder made a nice play to preserve the lead.

The Cats also put the tying run on base with one out in the ninth inning, but failed to get him home against Evansville’s Graham, who earned his first save of the season.

Evansville (1-5) claimed its first win of the season.

Walks Will Haunt

Nate Harris (1-1) turned in a decent start for the Cats, but he’ll look back on the second inning with frustration. The sophomore right-hander struck out the first two batters who came to the plate for Evansville, then walked the next two. One of them came around to score on a two-out single by 9-hole hitter Aaron Nehls, the only run of the game.

Offensive Woes

Playing without preseason All-American shortstop Tyler Bell for the sixth straight game with an injured left shoulder, the Cats really felt his absence on Saturday. They had 12 hits in the first game of the doubleheader, but struggled to come up with timely swings in a 5-3 win. In the second game, they had just four hits. The top four batters in the UK lineup went a combined 1-for-14. The team finished 4-for-31 (.129) in the finale.

Up Next

After going 2-2 this week, Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park in an increasingly important matchup against Western Kentucky. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. ET. The Hilltoppers (4-2 entering a doubleheader today vs. Southeast Missouri) opened their season with a series win over BYU.