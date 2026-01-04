Kentucky beats Missouri 74-52, but Teonni Key suffers injury to right arm along the way

Life in the SEC moves fast. While it was fun to celebrate Kentucky getting a big win over LSU on Thursday, the Cats had to make the turnaround to take on a much-improved Missouri squad. They kept things close with Texas — the No. 2 team in the country — for the majority of that game in their last affair, and they entered Sunday’s game 12-4.

However, the Tigers are now 12-5 because Kentucky was able to get the 74-52 win over Missouri in Historic Memorial Coliseum, moving the Cats’ record to 15-1 (2-0 SEC).

Unfortunately, the main story from this one is that forward Teonni Key suffered an injury to her right arm in the later part of the third quarter, and by the looks of it, it’s a significant injury. Nothing official has come out yet regarding a diagnosis or timeline for a return.

Tonie Morgan started this one hot after her great outing and game-winner against LSU, hitting her first three shots and dishing out five assists in the first quarter alone. The Tigers actually held a one-point lead for a good amount to begin the game, but thanks to Morgan, Kentucky led 24-17 after the first quarter.

Kentucky held Missouri scoreless for over three minutes to begin the second quarter, but the Tigers were winning the battle on the glass 21-19 — a part of why the Cats hadn’t been able to truly break the game open. Still, Kentucky led 38-28 at the half and in a good position to get the win.

The third quarter was, again, mainly dominated by the Key injury. She was diving for a loose ball, landed awkwardly on top of a defender and landed very awkwardly on her right arm. Kentucky managed to keep themselves together to escape the third quarter with a 54-40 lead.

From there, Kentucky handled business and wound up getting the win, overcoming some mental and emotional adversity to get the job done. Now, we just hope for the best regarding Key.

After a brief return trip back home, Kentucky’s next game will be down in Tuscaloosa as the Cats take on Alabama on Thursday. The Crimson Tide are 14-1 on the year, with their only loss coming to No. 3 South Carolina in their last outing. Tipoff for that one is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.