Kentucky's betting odds to win the SEC Tournament are not great

In news that won’t surprise you, Kentucky isn’t viewed as a favorite to win the SEC Tournament — in fact, they’re not even expected to make it to Saturday.

Our friends at BetMGM have betting odds for this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville. Out of 16 teams in the bracket, Kentucky has the eighth-best odds to win the whole thing on Sunday at +4500. That’s worse odds than Georgia, which isn’t something we’re used to saying when it comes to the men’s basketball program.

After earning the 9-seed, UK will open the tournament with the first game on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET against 16-seed LSU (SEC Network). LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State are all tied for the worst odds to win the event at +75000. As expected, the red-hot Florida Gators are the clear-cut favorite to win it all at -185.

Kentucky is projected to at least make it to Thursday, though. The Wildcats have opened as a 6.5-point favorite against LSU with the points total set at 151.5. The analytical projections agree with that line of thinking. Both KenPom and BartTorvik are calling for UK to win 79-74, while ESPN Analaytics give the ‘Cats a 75.1 percent chance of advancing to the second round. Kentucky beat LSU on the road during the regular season thanks to Malachi Moreno‘s game-winner at the buzzer.

Below are the full SEC Tournament betting odds, per BetMGM.

TEAM BETTING ODDS (1) Florida -185 (3) Arkansas +600 (2) Alabama +850 (5) Tennessee +950 (4) Vanderbilt +1200 (6) Texas A&M +3500 (7) Georgia +3500 (9) Kentucky +4500 (10) Texas +6600 (11) Oklahoma +10000 (8) Missouri +15000 (12) Auburn +20000 (13) Mississippi State +75000 (15) Ole Miss +75000 (16) LSU +75000 (14) South Carolina +75000

