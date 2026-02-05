Kentucky Bigs Started Using Boxing Gloves to Improve Physicality in Practice: 'It Gave Us Energy Today'

As Kentucky forward Andrija Jelavic gave his postgame interview with reporters after Kentucky’s 94-78 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday, he was interrupted by one of Kentucky’s assistant coaches. Mikhail McLean delivered a message.

“Tell them about the boxing gloves,” McLean said. “Tell them about the boxing gloves.”

So, what are the boxing gloves? Well, they’ve become a way for Kentucky to embrace physicality in practice and before games.

“The boxing gloves is that we’re warming up by punching the boxing gloves from Coach Mikhail,” Jelavic said. “We’re literally punching them. He emphasizes that. It’s really good. We’ve been doing it for the past two games, and it’s brought good results, so we’re going to continue doing it.”

The Breakout Was Against Arkansas

Mikhail McLean, who coaches Kentucky’s bigs, has been using boxing gloves in practice and pregame to toughen up UK’s players. It started before Kentucky’s game against Arkansas on Jan. 31, and has been reserved specifically for the bigs.

“This is even in practice, pregame, and everything,” Jelavic said. I”t’s the first thing we do when we walk into the gym. He takes those sparring gloves, and we’re punching them five times, then you go through seven GAs that are holding those punching stuff. You have to do a layup. That’s just our pregame routines.”

Kentucky’s toughness has been evident since then. It’s been a crucial part of how Kentucky has been able to win seven of its last eight games.

“I feel like some breakout was the Arkansas game when we were really emphasizing us starting physically and hitting guys that are not even meant to be hit in that moment from the start,” Jelavic said. “That’s when the boxing gloves started.”

Now, it’s an emphasis before every game. Jelavic, who has found his way into the starting lineup, is looking to use what he’s learned from the boxing gloves in real game action.

“I found some situations when I can punch a guy, make contact with a guy, and they’re not being seen by the referees, but it means a lot to our team,” Jelavic said. “Even when you make contact and make a foul, it gave us energy against Arkansas, and it gave us energy today.”