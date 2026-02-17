Kentucky trending up in Bracketology, faces desperate Georgia team tonight

Tonight’s game vs. Georgia is one of the easiest left on Kentucky’s schedule; however, that makes it doubly important for the Cats to be locked in because the Bulldogs will be desperate, trying to stay off the NCAA Tournament bubble.

With 26 days until Selection Sunday, Kentucky is trending as a No. 6 or No. 7 seed in Bracketology. The Cats are the top No. 7 seed on Bracket Matrix, which aggregates all 100+ NCAA Tournament projections on the internet. Georgia is the top No. 11 seed, meaning the Bulldogs are right on the cusp of the last four byes and the play-in games.

The fact that Kentucky has climbed up a seed line in most projections shows you little that the loss at Florida matters. A win would have been big, yes, but even the fact that the Cats came back from double-digits to make it close at the end did them some favors. There’s no shame in losing to a top-ten team (per the NET Rankings) in a hostile road environment.

That said, Kentucky has to take care of business tonight or all of the recent progress is moot. Let’s run through the latest projections, starting with your favorite, Joey Brackets.

ESPN: No. 6 seed

Lunardi moved Kentucky up to a No. 6 seed in his update this morning. Other No. 6 seeds: BYU, Tennessee, and North Carolina. Georgia is a No. 10 seed in the same region as Kentucky, one of Lunardi’s last four byes.

In this hypothetical, Kentucky is in the West Region, facing No. 11 USC in the first round in Oklahoma City for the chance to play No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 North Dakota State in the second round. Purdue is the No. 2 seed in the West, with Arizona as the No. 1 seed. Oklahoma City to San Jose would not be kind to the KSR Travel Budget, but that’s a problem we’ll happily address if the Cats make it to the Sweet 16.

CBS Sports: No. 6 seed

CBS Sports also has Kentucky as a No. 6 seed in the East, facing the winner of the No. 11 seed play-in game between TCU and Saint Mary’s. No. 3 seed Nebraska could be waiting in the second round, and No. 2 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 in Washington, D.C. Duke is the No. 1 seed in this region.

The Athletic: No. 7 seed

Joe Rexrode still has Kentucky as a No. 7 seed in his latest projections. The Cats are paired with No. 10 seed UCLA in the first round in Oklahoma City, the battle of the bluebloods to face No. 2 seed Houston. Florida is the No. 3 seed in this region, creating a potential rematch in Houston for a spot in the Elite Eight.

USA Today: No. 6 seed

USA Today is also on the Kentucky to OKC train, putting the Cats in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s city to start things off. In this hypothetical, Kentucky is a No. 6 seed facing Eric Musselman’s No. 11 seed USC Trojans, with No. 3 seed Kansas in the other half of the pod. Purdue is the No. 2 seed in the West and Arizona the No. 1 seed.

Andy Katz: No. 6 seed

Kentucky is a No. 6 seed in Andy Katz’s latest predictions, facing No. 11 UCLA in San Diego. How much do Bruin fans still care about basketball? We’d find out in that West Coast first-round matchup.

Kentucky’s Team Sheet

How can Kentucky improve its seed over the next three weeks? Win its remaining Quad 2 games, tonight vs. Georgia and next Tuesday at South Carolina, and then stack some Quad 1 wins. Kentucky is 5-7 in Quad 1 games so far, with four left. Two are on the road, two at home. Splitting those would be huge, but even getting one will help the Cats’ resume.

Quad 1 : 5-7 (Games Remaining: 4) Quad 1A : 3-6 Quad 1B : 2-1

: 5-7 (Games Remaining: 4) Quad 2 : 3-1 (Games Remaining: 2)

: 3-1 (Games Remaining: 2) Quad 3 : 2-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

: 2-0 (Games Remaining: 0) Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

Here are the remaining games sorted by KenPom projections. For more on the Cats’ resume, I’ll direct you to my post from yesterday.