Kentucky is trending up and off the bubble in new Bracketology

What a difference a big road win makes. On Saturday morning, Kentucky was a No. 10 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology, just above the “Last Four In” teams that would play in the First Four in Dayton. In Joe Lunardi’s update this morning, the first since the win over Tennessee, Kentucky is up to a No. 8 seed, moving away from the bubble with 13 regular-season games to go.

In this hypothetical bracket, Kentucky would face Miami in the first round in Philadelphia, with a potential second-round game vs. No. 1 seed UConn for the chance to go to the South Regional in Houston. Also in the South Region: BYU (No. 4 seed), St. John’s (No. 6 seed), and Nebraska (No. 2 seed). Texas, tomorrow’s opponent in Rupp Arena, is a No. 11 seed in the South Region, playing Ohio State in the First Four.

Lunardi has ten SEC teams in, the most from any conference. Vanderbilt leads the way as a No. 3 seed. Auburn, Texas A&M, and Texas are all on the bubble, with Missouri and LSU among the “Next Four Out,” teams ranked No. 73-76.

Vanderbilt: No. 3 seed

Florida: No. 4 seed

Alabama: No. 5 seed

Arkansas: No. 5 seed

Tennessee: No. 6 seed

Kentucky: No. 8 seed

Georgia: No. 8 seed

Auburn: No. 9 seed (Last Four Byes)

Texas A&M: No. 10 seed (Last Four Byes)

Texas: No. 11 seed (Play-In)

Of course, that is just Joe Lunardi’s opinion. Joe Rexrode of The Athletic has Kentucky as a No. 7 seed facing No. 10 seed Seton Hall in the first round in Oklahoma City, with No. 2 seed Nebraska potentially waiting in the second round. Texas is among the Next Four Out in his update.

Our friends at The Field of 68 are doing Bracketology now, releasing their first projected bracket on Monday. Kentucky is a No. 9 seed, playing No. 8 seed SMU in the first round of the West Region. The winner could face No. 1 seed Arizona.

Kentucky’s Team Sheet

Tired of projections? This is what we know. Kentucky is No. 28 in the NET Rankings, up six spots from before the Tennessee game. The Cats are now 3-5 in Quad 1 and 2-1 in Quads 2 and 3. Based just on the NET rankings as of today, Kentucky would be a No. 7 seed.

With nine Quad 1 games remaining, there are plenty of chances to improve a resume that’s trending up — and also some opportunities to stumble, with three home games in Quads 2 and 3, including this week’s games vs. Texas and Ole Miss. Kentucky’s in much better shape after back-to-back road wins, but they need to get the slow starts/halftime deficits figured out.

That starts tomorrow night. Until then, here is a quick look at Kentucky’s team sheet and the KenPom projections for the rest of the way. For an in-depth look, check out my column from yesterday.

Quad 1 : 3-5 (Games Remaining: 9) Quad 1A : 2-4 Quad 1B : 1-1

: 3-5 (Games Remaining: 9) Quad 2 : 1-1 (Games Remaining: 3)

: 1-1 (Games Remaining: 3) Quad 3 : 1-0 (Games Remaining: 1)

: 1-0 (Games Remaining: 1) Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)