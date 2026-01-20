Kentucky offensive lineman Bryan J. Auguste has left the program

Will Stein‘s first big roster build at Kentucky is pretty much complete at this point after some late transfer additions on Monday. The Wildcats are still pursuing some high school prospects in the late signing period but most of the work has been done. In the modern era, roster movement goes both ways. Another Kentucky player has left the program.

KSR can confirm that offensive lineman Bryan J. Auguste is no longer a member of the Kentucky football program. As of this morning, the class of 2025 signee was not in the transfer portal. The South Florida native went one-and-done at Kentucky.

Bryan J. Auguste was an offensive tackle prospect who was signed by former Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford. The three-star recruit picked UK over Boston College and Syracuse. Auguste flashed a good blend of athleticism and strength on his high school tape but needed to add some size to become a productive SEC trench player. After a redshirt season, the young player has departed the program.

This is the eighth class of 2025 signee to leave the Kentucky program after just one season. Offensive tackle Darrin Strey (LSU), wide receiver Cameron Miller (Ole Miss), and wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry (Louisville) all landed at power conference programs.

Kentucky’s transfer portal class