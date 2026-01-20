Skip to main content
Kentucky offensive lineman Bryan J. Auguste has left the program

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett28 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Will Stein‘s first big roster build at Kentucky is pretty much complete at this point after some late transfer additions on Monday. The Wildcats are still pursuing some high school prospects in the late signing period but most of the work has been done. In the modern era, roster movement goes both ways. Another Kentucky player has left the program.

KSR can confirm that offensive lineman Bryan J. Auguste is no longer a member of the Kentucky football program. As of this morning, the class of 2025 signee was not in the transfer portal. The South Florida native went one-and-done at Kentucky.

Bryan J. Auguste was an offensive tackle prospect who was signed by former Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford. The three-star recruit picked UK over Boston College and Syracuse. Auguste flashed a good blend of athleticism and strength on his high school tape but needed to add some size to become a productive SEC trench player. After a redshirt season, the young player has departed the program.

This is the eighth class of 2025 signee to leave the Kentucky program after just one season. Offensive tackle Darrin Strey (LSU), wide receiver Cameron Miller (Ole Miss), and wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry (Louisville) all landed at power conference programs.

Kentucky’s transfer portal class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Nic AndersonWR (6-4, 208)Katy (Texas) HighOklahoma | LSURedshirt Senior
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Shane CarrWR (6-2, 190)Bakersfield (Calif.) SouthSouthern UtahJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Brock CoffmanWR (6-0, 180)Lexington (Ky.) SayreLouisvilleRedshirt Freshman
Carson CruverQB (6-3, 200)Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic AcademyFlorida AtlanticRedshirt Junior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
JacQai LongQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Cole MarszalekLS (5-11, 205)Goodyear (Ariz.) MilleniumArizona State | Jacksonville StateRedshirt Junior
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Tom O’HaraP (6-1, 197)ProKick AustraliaMurray StateJunior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Ben ReevesEDGE (6-1, 240)Covington (Ky.) CatholicGeorgetown (Ky.) CollegeRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tyler ThomasEDGE (6-5, 259)Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian AcademyUAB | South AlabamaRedshirt Junior
Tegra TshabolaiOL (6-6, 322)West Chester (Ohio) Lakota WestOhio StateRedshirt Senior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

