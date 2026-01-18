Kentucky Bills Make Big Plays in Heartbreaking Buffalo Playoff Loss

The Buffalo Bills needed big plays to pull off a dramatic 13-point comeback in the Divisional Playoff round against the top-seeded Denver Broncos. A couple of former Kentucky Wildcats answered the bell.

Deone Walker was all over the CBS broadcast. The rookie defensive lineman was getting after Bo Nix. He posted a PFF pass rush grade of 90 while tallying a pair of quarterback hurries. The Broncos had to nearly rip off his jersey to slow down the big fella.

The play after he was nearly undressed in the trenches, he showed off his athleticism. Walker sat back as a spy and stared at Nix’s eyes on third down, then jumped into a passing lane.

Deone Walker brought his A-Game to the Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/bSWCQmWHrA — KSR (@KSRonX) January 17, 2026

It was the first interception of Walker’s career. It’s also the first time since the 1992 AFC Championship Game that a Buffalo Bills defensive lineman has picked off a pass in the playoffs.

The rookie Deone Walker gets his first playoff moment 🔥





— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2026

In addition to the interception, Walker had a pair of pressures and three tackles in 44 snaps. After coming off the bench in week one, the third-round pick started in every game for the Bills. Once a projected first-rounder, he played through injuries during his final season at Kentucky. When he slid, we knew someone would get a steal. Buffalo nearly stole a win thanks to the rookie’s play.

The Bills ultimately came back to take the lead, but gave up a touchdown with 55 seconds to play. Buffalo had a long way to go to get into field goal range and force overtime. Another former Cat made the biggest chunk play of the drive.

Buffalo got tricky and dialed up a hook-and-ladder. Ray Davis received the pitch and scampered more than 20 yards down the field to get the Bills in field goal range. Four plays later, Buffalo sent the ball sailing through the uprights to send the game to overtime.

Hook-and-ladder for a big gain!





— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

The former Kentucky running back caught two passes for 33 yards. He also averaged 26 yards on five kickoff returns.

Unfortunately, the season ended for Walker and Davis in Denver. It looked like the Bills’ long ball to Brandin Cooks got them into field goal range, but the ball was ripped away and ruled an interception. Denver drove down the field and kicked a chip shot to advance to the AFC Championship.

It was an exceptional year for the former Cats. Walker earned All-Rookie honors from ESPN after tallying 39 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, and a sack in the regular season. Davis was a First Team All-Pro selection as a kick returner.