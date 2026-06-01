Kentucky Bullpen Report: Staff availability, pitch counts, Nick Mingione's Regional Monday history

Kentucky missed its first chance to win the Morgantown regional by blowing a 9-6 lead in the ninth inning. A five-run rally by West Virginia has created a winner-take-all matchup between the Wildcats and Mountaineers. Both teams are running on fumes heading into the colossal matchup on Regional Monday. This one could get interesting.

The Bat Cats used eight pitchers in Sunday’s loss as the bullpen had to cover 8.2 innings after starter Ben Cleaver was pulled in the first inning. This comes just one day after five pitchers were used in Kentucky’s 11-9 win over West Virginia on Saturday. WVU has used seven pitchers against Kentucky. Both teams will get tested on Monday. Backend bullpen arms will likely be used. A frontline starter could asked to come on in a save situation. All hands are on deck in Morgantown.

What is Kentucky’s bullpen situation? KSR is taking a closer look ahead of Monday’s showdown.

Zero Rest

Ben Cleaver (4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 45 IP, 44 K)

Kentucky’s left-handed starting pitcher was pulled in the first inning on Sunday after throwing just 23 pitches. Cleaver will be available to pitch again for UK on Monday after yet another start where the veteran could not get out of the first inning.

Nile Adcock (4.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 36 IP, 50 K)

The former junior college arm has been one of Kentucky’s top high-leverage relief pitchers this season. Adcock threw 27 pitches on Friday and then 63 pitches on Sunday when he gave UK nine outs before leaving the game in the ninth inning. It would be a surprise if Adcock is back on the mound again in this regional.

Tommy Skelding (5.95 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 19.2 IP, 7 K)

The right-handed pitcher gave up three runs and five hits over 1.2 innings on Sunday. Skelding threw 22 pitches in the outing. After over a week off before this performance, the reliever could help again on Monday if needed.

Chase Alderman (5.49 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 19.2 IP, 13 K)

The midweek starter with a fast ball in the mid-90s and a slider with a ton of potential gave Kentucky seven big outs to stabilize the game on Sunday after a rough start. Alderman threw 29 strikes and 19 balls. He will likely be unavailable on Monday.

Jackson Soucie (3.57 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 17.2 IP, 15 K)

The South Carolina transfer recorded a one-out save against Wake Forest on just 15 pitches. Soucie had one day off before a four-pitch walk on Sunday. The lefty could appear for a third time this regional weekend on Monday.

Tristan Hunter (6.88 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 17 IP, 27 K)

The righty with a big-time fastball got two quick outs to get Kentucky out of the ninth on Sunday in his first appearance of the weekend. Hunter has struggled with free passes (19 in 17 innings) but can be electric when he is finding the zone. He likely gets another shot in a big-time spot on Monday.

Ira Austin (8.36 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 IP, 19 K)

The New Orleans transfer has gotten Kentucky out of early jams in both games against West Virginia. The side arm reliever has thrown just 17 pitches across two appearances. Austin should be available again.

Oliver Boone (6.35 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 11.1 IP, 14 K)

Boone had a balk sandwiched around a sac fly and two-run home run on Sunday. The relief pitcher who started an SEC road game against South Carolina has thrown just four pitches this weekend.

One Day Rest

Nate Harris (6.07 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 46 IP, 43 K)

The starting pitcher was on a pitch count to end the regular season after coming back from shoulder surgery. Harris started hot on Saturday before being pulled in the fourth inning at 68 pitches. It’s highly unlikely that he makes a bullpen appearance on Monday.

Jack Bennett (6.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 36 IP, 35 K)

The WKU transfer gave Kentucky four innings out of the bullpen on Saturday night on 60 pitches. WVU plated three runs against Bennett but the veteran reliever worked quickly, threw strikes, and protected Kentucky’s lead. Could he pitch on just one day off? It seems unlikely but you never know with seniors in their last college baseball game.

Jack Sams (2.16 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 16.2 IP, 20 K)

The Lexington (Ky.) Catholic product was Kentucky’s best relief pitcher over the last month of the season, but only recorded two outs on Saturday before being pulled. Sams threw just 20 pitches in his latest appearance. Kentucky is likely planning for him to pitch on Monday.

Ryan Mullan (3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 16 IP, 18 K)

The Loyola Marymount transfer handed out a pair of free passes in his appearance on Saturday. Mullan threw just 11 pitches. He will be available on Monday.

No Regional Appearances

Connor Mattison (8.10 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 36.2 IP, 37 K)

Burkley Bounds (8.85 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 19.1 IP, 27 K)

Leighton Harris (9.00 ERA, 2.07 WHIP, 15 IP, 8 K)

Will Coleman (3.72 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 9.2 IP, 10 K)

Bryson Treichel (6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 3 IP, 2 K)

Toby Peterson (21.60 ERA, 5.00 WHIP, 1.2 IP, 2 K)

Final Outlook

— Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Jaxon Jelkin threw 96 pitches on Friday. Kentucky pushed him to the brink down the stretch with very long starts over 100 pitches and in a six-out save situation in the final regular season series against Arkansas. Jelkin ran down to the bullpen and was stretching during the late innings on Sunday. UK didn’t go to him. Is he available on Sunday? Only Nick Mingione knows.

Will Jaxon Jelkin pitch on Monday? We’ll all have to wait and see.https://t.co/evT0CmXE7p https://t.co/1tvUrdPNo4 pic.twitter.com/KA1rJvYi2I — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) June 1, 2026

— Kentucky had to come out of the losers bracket to win the 2017 Lexington regional. In Nick Mingione‘s first season, the Cats had a clear staff ace. Sean Hjelle threw seven innings against Ohio on Friday. The Cats lost to NC State on Saturday and had to win three games in a row. UK then went all-in on Monday. Hjelle close out that final game against the Wolfpack. The right-handed pitcher recorded the last 10 outs of the game. The contest was tied when he started his outing in the sixth inning. Will Mingione play a similar card tonight in Morgantown? History typically finds away to repeat itself.

— Kentucky didn’t pitch Connor Mattison on Sunday for a reason. The Grand Canyon transfer started five power conference games for the Cats this season and is needed again.

— Nile Adcock, Chase Alderman, and Nate Harris could be considered scratches. Jack Bennett feels unlikely but you never know for a player in his situation. All bets are off everywhere else. Kentucky has plenty of options entering Monday’s game when it comes to building a pitching plan.