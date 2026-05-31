Where Kentucky's bullpen sits entering Regional Sunday

Kentucky will avoid the doubleheader at the Morgantown regional on Sunday. The Cats went 2-0 to start NCAA Tournament play and that means they will have to lose twice to be eliminated and need just one victory to advance to the super regional round. They are likely going to need some bullpen innings to get there while the West Virginia/Wake Forest winner will have to burn some more arms to advance to play UK in a regional championship.

Pitching depth has been a weakness for this Kentucky baseball team all season. That depth is going to get tested after the bullpen logged 8.1 innings over the first two games. Who will not be available? Who will be available. This is where the bullpen situation sits enters Sunday’s big stage at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Cats are in good shape.

RECAP: Kentucky tops West Virginia

Zero Rest

Jack Bennett (6.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 36 IP, 35 K)

The WKU transfer will very likely not be available on Sunday. Bennett gave Kentucky four innings out of the bullpen on Saturday night on 60 pitches. WVU plated three runs against Bennett but the veteran reliever worked quickly, three strikes, and protected Kentucky’s lead. UK’s saves leader was used in the 1-0 game making him unavailable for a potential series-clinching win on Sunday.

Jack Sams (2.16 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 16.2 IP, 20 K)

The Lexington (Ky.) Catholic product was Kentucky’s best relief pitcher over the last month of the season but only recorded two outs on Saturday before being pulled. Sams threw just 20 pitches in his latest appearance. Pitching on Sunday might be a stretch but he should be available on Monday.

Ryan Mullan (3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 16 IP, 18 K)

The Loyola Marymount transfer handed out a pair of free passes in his appearance on Saturday. Mullan threw just 11 pitches and should be available again on Sunday.

Ira Austin (8.78 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13.1 IP, 18 K)

The side are reliever recorded two huge outs to get Kentucky out of jam against West Virginia in the fifth inning of a tied game. Those might have been the two biggest outs of the game. This New Orleans transfer needed just nine pitches and will be available on Sunday.

One Day Rest

Nile Adcock (4.64 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 33 IP, 45 K)

One of Kentucky’s top bullpen arms this season with a heavy slider diet recorded two innings on 27 pitches against Wake Forest. The former junior college transfer delivered six big outs with the only damage being a solo home run. Adcock was warming up in the Kentucky bullpen on Saturday in case a Bennett replacement was needed. No. 8 will likely be a top option for UK on Sunday.

Jackson Soucie (3.06 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 17.2 IP, 15 K)

The left-handed pitcher from Canada who started his career at junior college before stops at South Carolina and Kentucky recorded second save on Friday when he retired Wake Forest in order in a one-run game in the ninth. Soucie needed just 15 pitches and got Saturday off. He will be available on Sunday.

No Regional Appearances

Connor Mattison (8.10 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 36.2 IP, 37 K)

Burkley Bounds (8.85 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 19.1 IP, 27 K)

Tommy Skelding (5.00 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 18 IP, 7 K)

Chase Alderman (6.23 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 17.1 IP, 11 K)

Tristan Hunter (7.16 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 16.1 IP, 26 K)

Leighton Harris (9.00 ERA, 2.07 WHIP, 15 IP, 8 K)

Oliver Boone (5.73 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 11 IP, 14 K)

Will Coleman (3.72 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 9.2 IP, 10 K)

Bryson Treichel (6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 3 IP, 2 K)

Toby Peterson (21.60 ERA, 5.00 WHIP, 1.2 IP, 2 K)

— Kentucky will be selective on when to use Connor Mattison. The Grand Canyon transfer started five power conference games for Kentucky this season and will be needed to begin a game if this regional goes to Monday.

— Tommy Skelding and Tristan Hunter were each used in some big spots in SEC games in May. The two-right-handed pitchers will get consideration in a winnable game. Oliver Boone was up warming up in the bullpen and started a game against South Carolina this season. He will also be in the mix.

— Leighton Harris suffered an injury in practice ahead of the NCAA Tournament and is unavailable this weekend. This limits the left-handed pitching options. Toby Peterson and Will Coleman were each playing high school baseball last season and have not been used much. The former has pitched in some big SEC spots and could be used if Soucie isn’t an option for a specific matchup.