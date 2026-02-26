Kentucky calling for a Blue & White Out for this weekend's games at Rupp and Memorial Coliseum

It’s a very big basketball weekend in Lexington, with the men’s team hosting No. 25 Vanderbilt at Rupp Arena on Saturday and the women’s team hosting No. 3 South Carolina at Historic Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. In turn, UK is asking BBN to go all out, calling for a Blue & White Out at both venues.

Both buildings will be split down the middle. At Rupp Arena, fans in sections 15-30 and 214-231 are asked to wear WHITE, while fans in sections 11-14, 31-44, 211-213, 232-244 are asked to wear BLUE. The rematch vs. the Commodores tips off at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Cats will not only be looking for revenge for last month’s loss in Nashville, but they’ll also be seeking to improve their seed in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

For Sunday’s game vs. South Carolina, which is Senior Day for the women’s team, fans on the west side of Memorial Coliseum are asked to wear WHITE, while those on the east side are asked to wear BLUE. That game also tips off at 2 p.m. and will air on SEC Network+. The legendary Red Panda will be performing at halftime, and Marlana VanHoose will sing the national anthem. The Cats are pulling out all the stops to try to knock off Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks.

Stuff like this only looks good with a lot of participation, so if you’re going to either (or both) games, PLEASE study the graphics below to see what color to wear. Let’s have a big weekend.

Men’s Basketball vs. Vanderbilt (Sat., 2 p.m. ET, Rupp Arena)

Wear White: Sections 15-30, 214-231

Wear Blue: Sections 11-14, 31-44, 211-213, 232-244

Women’s Basketball vs. South Carolina (Sun., 2 p.m. ET, Memorial Coliseum)

West Side: Wear White

North Side: Wear Blue