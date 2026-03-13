Kentucky can't buy a shot, but Cats aren't dead yet in round three vs. Florida

The good news? Mo Dioubate has been phenomenal for the Cats, leading all scorers with 12 points on 4-5 shooting and a shocking 2-2 from three while adding a couple of rebounds and a steal.

The bad news? He’s the only Kentucky player with a make from the perimeter, everyone else a combined 0-9 from deep, including 0-2 starts for Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen and Andrija Jelavic, plus single misses from Collin Chandler, Jasper Johnson and Kam Williams. UK has to get some perimeter shooting help to have a chance in the second half. Oweh has six points, followed by Aberdeen with four and Moreno, Johnson and Brandon Garrison with two each.

Alex Condon has been a monster for the Gators with 11 points and six rebounds, followed by Boogie Fland with seven, Xaivian Lee with five and Thomas Haugh, Micah Handlogten and Urban Klavzar with four apiece.

As a team, Kentucky is shooting 33.3 percent from the field, 18.2 percent from three and 85.7 percent at the line while Florida is sitting at 44.1 percent overall, 18.2 percent from deep and 71.4 percent from the charity stripe. The main issues for the Wildcats? A 25-16 advantage for the Gators on the glass — including eight offensive rebounds, leading to a 12-2 edge on second-chance points. There’s the difference right there in a nine-point halftime deficit.

On the plus side, UK has a 16-8 advantage on the bench and a 10-4 edge in fastbreak points.

The Cats aren’t in a great spot, but they aren’t dead yet.