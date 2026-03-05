Kentucky can't hold anything back going into the postseason: 'We're in winning time'

Once March hits, any talk about player fatigue and minutes usage usually goes out the window. With only one more regular-season game left on the schedule for Kentucky, we’re inching closer and closer to win-or-go-home territory — the final opportunities to leave everything on the hardwood are basically here.

Over the last few weeks, the Big Blue Nation has heard plenty about how Mark Pope is managing his players’ minutes. Many of them would rather not hear it. Kentucky’s trio of key injuries certainly needs to be mentioned in this discussion, but it does get to a point where the best route to success is having the best players on the floor as often as possible. That matters even more in March.

UK will have to win multiple games in consecutive days to advance in the SEC Tournament and improve its seeding for the Big Dance. Pope won’t want to burn his guys out on game one in Nashville, but there might not be a game two if his best players can’t lead the ‘Cats to victory.

“We’re in winning time. March is winning time,” Pope said Thursday. “I don’t think anybody’s gonna hold back anything right now.”

Kentucky is down to nine usable players at this point in the season. Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen are already shouldering a heavy load, averaging 35.6 and 34.9 minutes per game, respectively, over the last five outings. Collin Chandler is at 31.8 minutes per game in the same span. That’s already a ton of run for those three guards, but there’s no reason they can’t push those numbers even higher going into the postseason. UK might need that to happen if they want to make real noise this month, and that starts with Saturday’s important home game against No. 5 Florida.

“It’s got unbelievably incredible consequences in terms of seeding for the SEC Tournament, no doubt,” Pope said of facing the Gators.

Pope has already been working in ways to try and steal extra breathers for his guys throughout the course of games, but it also sounds like he’ll continue to utilize his bench just like he has been.

“Can you steal the last possession before a media timeout and get them out? Can you sit them one extra possession just to make the timeout a little bit longer? Can you find a matchup that you like, even if it’s just for 45 seconds to go?” Pope said when asked about buying his guys more breaks. “And also, we’re going to do our best to take that off the table as much as we can.

“It’s winning time right now. We’ll get a little deeper in rotational minutes and do the best we can there and just piece it together.”

